Game Of Thrones' First Casualty Was Foxtel Now

Game Of Thrones Season 7 Spoilers: Here's Every Plot Leak

Living With Solar Batteries: Three Australian Households Share Their Story

22,000 People Agree To Clean Toilets For WiFi Because They Didn't Read The Terms

Game Of Thrones' First Casualty Was Foxtel Now

Image: HBO / Game of Thrones

Who would have expected that the first death during the seventh season of Game of Thrones would be the pay TV network charged with distributing it digitally around Australia?

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1 Recap: Dragonstone

Season 7 has officially landed! We have the full recap of episode 1 below for your reading pleasure. Let's get cracking — there's a lot to unpack.

Read more

Foxtel Now, the revamped IPTV component of the pay TV network that recently got an HD streaming upgrade, fell over tonight when it came around to Game of Thrones o'clock.

Internet Outages shows a massive jump for outage reports for Foxtel since 6PM today, and that can only be attributed to one thing: the massive surge in customers trying to log on, some for the first time, to watch the 8:30PM broadcast of Game of Thrones.

Here's some honest feedback from one of our (understandably annoyed) readers, who emailed in to share their displeasure:

Dear Foxtel, if you are reading this, hire some capacity planners. Unprecedented demand should have been planned for when you are the sole owner of the license for distribution of the most popular TV show ever?

You finally give us the chance to come clean and legally try to watch a show, but then fall flat because of capacity issues which should have been foreseen.

If you don't pile on the number of servers to properly cater for capacity THIS WEEK with all the money in your coffers, i daresay that many wont give you a second chance after next week. All those 2 week free memberships will not come back as paying customers, and you wont have anyone else to blame.

Regards, unhappy new subscriber who may or may not have to revert back to 'other methods'.

And, of course, Twitter is ablaze with the wildfire of angry internet commenters:

Update: Foxtel has issued an apology through Facebook.

Foxtel has also made a similar statement in a press release, also sharing the blame with the show's producer HBO.

"Tonight’s global premiere of the new season of Game of Thrones has caused technical glitches around the world, with online sites crashing in the United States, Latin America and Australia.

The show’s producer and U.S. broadcaster, HBO, reported its technical systems could not cope and in Australia, the surge of demand for Foxtel’s recently launched online product, Foxtel Now, also experienced customer meltdown."

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

  • blakeavon @blakeavon

    Can't wait to hear all those use it to justify piracy, as if they have never experienced high demand server issues ever before.

    0
    • evman @evman

      Justify piracy or justify a better distribution model? I think nearly all will suggest the latter is implemented.

      0
      • djbear @djbear

        Yes, Bring back individual episode downloads on itunes right after its aired. Like it used to be before foxtel stuck their heads up their rectums.

        At least my torrent downloaded instantly to my server and i was able to stream it instantly.

        0
        • blakeavon @blakeavon

          yeah in doing so steal something that you couldn't wait eight weeks for. you think such a grand gesture would mean anything or change anything with Foxtel? I mean otherwise than just add another number to help them justify their legal stances, which in turn influences our internet to be censored (as has already started). so yay you got your luxury tv item now instead of waiting and paying a fair price for it.

          0
          • djbear @djbear

            Oh man, Those blocks they are using. So hard to get past lol. I was paying a fair price for it. I paid for the entire season on Itunes and it would come out immediately after the episode aired. But you know.... Then foxtel happened.

            But please, Do continue to white knight for foxtel. Not gonna affect my torrenting and streaming at all :)

            0
    • djbear @djbear

      Perhaps HBO and Foxtel need to change their distribution model and not lock it down if they want to reduce piracy. Because as far as i can see, Since foxtels accuisition, The piracy rate of GoT in Aus skyrocketed. Good job foxtel!

      0
  • mdolley @mdolley

    Why was it so difficult. Look at number of accounts. Plan for that many people.

    It's the first episode. Overestimate and have a service working better than it needs to. Put it down as marketing spend because if it worked it would have been great PR.

    Also the episode was available to stream before 8:30 on the app.

    0
  • lee978 @978lee

    Foxtel gouging Aussies for decades makes it one of Australia''s most hated companies.

    0
  • mattyheals @mattyheals

    "Who would have expected that the first death during the seventh season of Game of Thrones would be the pay TV network charged with distributing it digitally around Australia?"

    Answer: Everyone who read your last article that espoused the virtues of Foxtel and gleefully celebrated its changed logo as proof that it finally understood how to deliver a competent service. As everyone lamented just a few weeks back, Foxtel still has a long way to go before it has a service that it can be proud of, let alone one that customers will be happy with.

    1
    • blakeavon @blakeavon

      it crashed HBO website and others well. Love that people are making this just about Foxtel. thats not a defence of Foxtel, but a merely statement of fact

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

consumer-tech feature smart-bikes

Maybe Dockless Bikesharing Was A Bad Idea

On Wednesday, Singapore-based bikesharing startup oBike dropped off 400 autolocking, smartphone-connected bicycles onto the footpaths of London, having already arrived in Australia early last month. Two days later, and, uh, things aren't going so hot.
13th-doctor bbc doctor-who feature io9 jodie-whittaker television tv

 Jodie Whittaker Is Doctor Who's Next Doctor

Image. Still via Youtube After months and months of rumours, speculation, and flat out waiting, we finally know who is taking on the TARDIS as the thirteenth Doctor in season 11. Ladies and gents, say hello to your new Time Lord. Jodie Whittaker, the first woman in Doctor Who's 54-year history to land the title role.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles