Foxtel Now Is Playing Into The Hands Of Pirates

Image: HBO

Foxtel Now was supposed to be the solution to all of Foxtel's problems — a new streaming service with a new identity, for all Australians. And, for a while, it was great. But come last night and come Game of Thrones, it died. And now the arguments of pirates, so close to being comprehensively defeated, restart anew.

This is partly understandable. Unprecedented demand crashed HBO's streaming service, HBO Now, in the US. Unprecedented makes sense — it's the second last season of the world's most popular television show — but that's not the same thing as unexpected.

Foxtel's network engineers should have forecasted unprecedented demand. They should have expected it. And because they didn't, expectant customers were disappointed.

Foxtel Now has had a relatively easy honeymoon period for its launch — no huge event TV to stress test the servers it's carried across from the days when it was called Foxtel Play and Foxtel Go. Six weeks since it debuted with fanfare, Game of Thrones has made it fall over. What happens when The Walking Dead, equally popular, comes back while Game of Thrones is also being streamed?

Foxtel's media department issued a mea culpa late last night, in a press release titled "Game of Thrones Phenomenon Crash Sites Across the Globe!" It mentioned the fact that the number of viewers had sent even HBO into a tailspin. But what else could you do, apart from apologise for your service?

Foxtel spends $1.6 billion on content every year. Foxtel has the best breadth and depth of content in Australia. Foxtel outspends its competitors Netflix and Stan by more than 10 times when it comes to acquiring first-run, premiere TV shows and movies like Game of Thrones. And Foxtel has an excellent infrastructure cable TV network, and has had for years.

But it still doesn't have the streaming product that we want to use. They've tried to fix it, but they still screwed up. And it'll get better with time, as it has in the past — from HD streaming to 4K streaming, offline downloads, and so on. Foxtel has promised as much. But pirates' arguments only need the smallest provocation to consider themselves justified.

For what it's worth, when I wanted to watch Game of Thrones last night, I went to bed and switched on my TV and powered on my PS4, jumped into the Foxtel Now app and navigated to Game of Thrones. And it worked! The streaming quality was alright — not up to the standards of a pirated 1080p copy, but more convenient. And convenience is the keystone, the lynchpin, for Foxtel Now. It's even in the name. Now. When your service crashes, when it isn't now, that's when people are right to complain.

And that's when people will pirate Game of Thrones, and feel justified in doing it.

When I wrote how laughably easy it was to get around Australia's site blocking laws, I got an email from John Jarratt — y'know, Mick Taylor from Wolf Creek — "if you're good at it, it's easy to break into a car in 30 seconds and steal it. Does that make it right because you can?"

That argument doesn't hold sway with pirates, though. A lot of People On The Internet, who like me grew up with Limewire and Kazaa and Usenet and Bit-Torrent, need reasons not to pirate. Piracy is their default. Netflix's Australian launch ticked the right boxes: price, availability of content, reliability. Foxtel Now has an affordable tier, and it has so much content, but it's not reliable. Not after last night.

Imagine another world: imagine an alternate history where Foxtel Now didn't shit the bed last night. Imagine the press release we'd be writing about instead! "Foxtel Now Had Its Busiest Night Ever". "Foxtel Now Proved Itself Streaming Game Of Thrones." "Foxtel Now Finally Proves That Streaming Is The Answer To Piracy".

"Foxtel Now Has Left Pirates Dead In The Water".

Comments

  • That's Druidic @oomlot

    I'd love to see figures for how many people stop at the end of the free trial and go back to other means. I didn't experience a problem, so I won't be one of them.

    0
  • dazzler @dazzler3622

    I would imagine piracy streaming sites would also have struggled during this peak time?

    The advantage of torrents is that you can download the file to play later. If all streaming services offered this feature you'd reduce issues like this and likely reduce piracy too.

    0
  • mdolley @mdolley

    I said this in one of the previous articles.

    They should have grossly overestimated the required capacity and it would have been better than any ad campaign they can think up.

    Imagine word of mouth if everybody that tested out Foxtel Now was saying "I fired up the app and it was flawless. Actually faster than a torrent".

    The thing that I also find confusing is why so many people tried to tune in at 8:30 for the live stream? It was available on-demand from midday on.

    I started watching from about 8, and it would freeze up every few minutes (I'm on FTTP, it wasn't my connection). At about 8:40 it completely kicked me out with an error message. About 9 I could get back in and finish the episode.

    0
  • labrys @labrys

    If foxtel now allowed downloading for offline viewing for everything they broadcast I would never pirate again. :)

    0
  • soldant @soldant

    Repost, but my experience was: try to log onto Foxtel Now just before the show at 2030 - 503 errors or partial site load - gave up and got on torrents - watching better quality about the same time as live broadcast.

    I’m happy to pay for content. I don’t pirate music or games because I have reasonably priced access to both. I tried to do the same with GoT, but Foxtel fell over, there are no other legal options, and to be honest the torrent was no less convenient than Foxtel Now, especially considering that Foxtel didn’t even work.

    I pay $45/mth for the service and the time when I really wanted it to work, it didn’t. There’s no way I’ll pay even the minimum to get GoT to Foxtel when piracy is actually more convenient. This sort of traffic should have been anticipated. It just proves Foxtel still don’t understand online streaming media and, despite recent advancements, are still stuck in the past. They’re still a dinosaur. And I feel stupid for trying to support that model in the hope it’d get better and push legal access to new shows.

    But they still can’t figure it out, so I give up.

    0
  • spitfire1983 @spitfire1983

    My experience wasn't great either. By the time I realised I had to use "live channels" I'd missed the start. Then for some stupid reason I had to wait until it was over before it was available on demand. WHY! Who thought that was a good idea!! You are playing it live why go to the effort of literally stopping me from starting it ten minutes late?? I would understand if it was a system issue like we can't have it on both at once but I bet its not. It's some stupid made up copyright limitation. Oh yeah Then it broke.

    0
  • morphole @morphole

    Yeah we signed up last night (although not through the app because apparently ... no? Really?) and couldn't get in for about 20 minutes.

    Ok though.. fine.. not unexpected... not a huge surprise really.

    The thing that will make me cancel my sub is the quality of the stream. It is seriously ordinary.

    "but it's your internets!" I hear no-one in particular cry.

    No no it isn't. We're lucky enough to have 100mbps (which we regularly achieve amazingly) fibre and can happily stream full quality netflix + stan AT THE SAME TIME, but couldn't get anything approaching HD out of Foxtel last night.

    Very, very disappointing. If you can't supply the same quality service you shouldn't be surprised if people don't use it.

    0

