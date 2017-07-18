Five Questions To Ask When You Want To Buy A New Modem Router

Foxtel Now Is Playing Into The Hands Of Pirates

Is your 'net running a bit slow? Running out of ports on your router? Maybe it's time to upgrade. If you want to buy a new wi-fi router, here are the five key questions you need to ask.

Do you want a modem/router, or just a router for an existing modem? If you've got an existing standalone modem for your internet, you can save a fair amount by not upgrading to a combined modem router unit and by re-using the existing modem. Wi-Fi routers are also easier to upgrade in the future than modem routers, giving you a clearer update path if you're willing to put in the leg work of the initial setup.

Are you on ADSL, cable or the NBN (and which NBN tech)? If you're on ADSL or a VDSL connection like the NBN's fibre to the node, you'll want a modem router that supports these technologies. If you're on cable, you need a cable modem. If you're on NBN fibre to the premises, a simple router will be all you need — the NBN connection box on your wall does the modem part for you already.

Do you need any wired network ports, or wireless only? If you don't intend to use any of the wired Ethernet ports on your router, this is a moot point. But if you do intend to, you might want to find yourself a modem that has enough wired LAN ports for whatever your requirements are. Some routers go further than the standard four, though: Linksys' EA9500, for example, has eight.

How big is your house? If you're living in a massive multi-level mansion, you'll need a more powerful — and likely more expensive — wireless router than if you're in a single-storey apartment. Remember that you can also stretch a Wi-Fi network out with network repeaters in the future, though, so buying a hugely gutsy wi-fi router isn't necessarily the only thing you should aim for.

How much do you want to spend? This is the kicker. If you want to spend $100, your choices for a modem router will be extremely limited. If you can stretch your budget to $300, better modem routers with features like 802.11ac Wi-Fi and faster dual-band networks start to become available. If you can double that budget again to $600, you can buy a massively powerful top of the line Wi-Fi router or a multi-room mesh network system.

    You allude to it in the "how big is your house?" section, but rather than just beefy router plus extenders referred to, there are the mesh options to consider (particularly with the impending release of Google wifi).

    I got the netgear R7000 (I believe that's what you have pictured, unless that's also the modem/router version) as I'm on the HFC NBN, so the modem was installed. It's so much better than what Telstra were giving away "for free" with the connection. Not only is the wireless range better, but the fact it has gigabit LAN, with 4 ports is a big plus.

    Couple that with great customisation, and shopping around you can find it for $200 (general price is closer to $300), it's a fantastic option for an upgrade to the stock standards you get from your ISP. There may be newer versions out now, but it definitely does the trick.

    I've been thinking of getting the R7000 to replace my airport extreme/express network I have now. While the airports all still work ok, I just want something that is still supported and to simplify my network. My house is in the single story medium size range so that should be all I need.

    I had the R8000 and it was a dog, constant lock ups, wouldn't transfer files using 5GHz (worked fine on 2.4Ghz), if you turned off WPS the router completely bricked and had to hard reset, kept dropping my NBN connection. The only good thing was its Wi-Fi coverage.

    I'm using the crappy thing that came wit the NBN now and all those issues are gone, but if I had to replace it I would go with the Asus AC68U.

    Also if you HFC NBN, you only need a modem that suppose VLAN ID tagging, and PPOE connection. The NBN provides the cable modem, all you need is PPOE ethernet and the VLAN thing.

