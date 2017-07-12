Feast Your Eyes On The Aston Martin Valkyrie

Can You Spot The Surface Book In These Pictures? Neither Could I

Image Cache: Usually with these kinds of stories, I'll pick out a few cool photos from the directory of images we're sent. But the Aston Martin Valkyrie, co-designed with Red Bull's Advanced Technologies racing and everything awesome division, is too good for that.

F**k it. You can have all of them.

The Valkyrie is a hypercar in every possible sense of the word. 1130 horsepower. 1030kg. A 6.5-litre V12 and a KERS-style hybrid battery-electric system. 7-speed dual-clutch F1-style transmission. And aerodynamics capable of pushing 1.8 tons of downforce under acceleration.

Serious aerodynamics.

Don't expect that it'll ever be street legal in Australia, but it'll be street legal somewhere in the world and that's Aston Martin's first boast for the Valkyrie — the world's fastest street legal car. It's set for production in 2018, and 150 will be built at a price of $US3.2 million each.

The news today is more info on the car's exterior and interior, including aerodynamics. And including the fact that even the Aston Martin badge was too softcore for the Valkyrie, too much of an air dam; it's been replaced with a chemically etched aluminium badge 70 microns thick — 30 per cent thinner than a human hair.

Inside, all switchgear is on the detachable steering wheel, which has a central OLED screen showing road speed and RPMs and all other vital stats. Two other screens on the otherwise featureless dashboard show info for your — likely screaming their head off — passenger.

Even the headlights have been shaved away in pursuit of ounces of weight reduction — they're 40 per cent lighter than the lightest headlights in any other Aston road car. The rear centre brake light is 9.5mm high and 5.5mm wide. There are no side mirrors, just rear view cameras in the car's front fenders behind the massive wheels.

Still, according to Aston Martin, the car's aerodynamics are only 95 per cent of the way there.

Oh My (Actual) God: The Aston Martin Valkyrie

Co-developed by Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the hypercar formerly known as AM-RB 001, has now been officially named the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Read more

Comments

  • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

    some deets:
    this is Adrian Newey's baby. - Possibly the closest thing you can get to a modern McLaren F1 in spirit. Newey is the aero genius behind Red Bull's mammoth constructors champion streak with Vettel at the wheel.
    6.5L cosworth built V12 and a KERS system "based on" the 2008 Williams F1 engine. 'easily north of 1000bhp'
    with a single clutch Ricardo transaxle.
    Info points at it being RWD

    1
    • horsesauce @horsesauce

      The F1 was my first thought as well, but thinking about it some more the F1 was the blend of driver involvement with everyday practicality. The Valkyrie looks like it will supply the driver involvement but not so much on the practicality.

      0
      • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

        I've never heard the McLaren F1 described as having everyday practicality. Practical suspension and handling, but not practical usability.

        Nice to see Cam has since put up some text, he must have been so excited to release the images this morning :D

        0
        • horsesauce @horsesauce

          I've seen it mentioned in a few reviews. The 3 seats, the storage bins either side of the body, Gordon Murray himself saying that a big part of his inspiration was the Honda NSX particularly because of its day to day practicality (Inc. how good the the air conditioner was - he set it once and never had to touch it again).

          Also Rowan Atkinson has praised it for that reason, and said he has used it for school runs.

          0
  • kikadik @kikadik

    So, basically a completely impractical, extremely expensive, rich mans Bat Mobile then?

    0
    • Braaains @braaains

      Yeah, I sure as hell don't see any cup holders there, do you?!

      I bet the boot space is laughable, too :P

      0
      • zak @zak

        It doesn't need cup holders - the two panels with the Red Bull logo on them are actually tiny fridges.

        0
      • grunt @grunt

        Not sure I'd get my golf clubs in either. Could be a dealbreaker...

        0
    • lillee @lillee

      Yes, yes and yes. I'll take two thanks

      1
    • skrybe @skrybe

      Rich midgets batmobile by the look of it. The photos look like there's barely any leg room.

      While it looks nice I find it a little annoying seeing the red bull branding in the photos. Don't care if they're involved, it just looks "cheap" when you're talking about a supercar.

      0
  • Braaains @braaains

    What's that little fabric loop thing just below the right hand side screen? Is that for the passenger's ejector seat?

    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      Door handle pull loops on both sides, if I've read correctly.

      0
      • attila Guest

        They don't seem to be visible on the open door photos though (whereas pull loops mid way along the doors are)?

        I gotta say, as much as I love the tech and design in this, I don't love the look as much as (say) the McLaren F1. The F1 looked like you could actually drive it around, this looks like it belongs at Le Mans only.

        0
        • attila Guest

          Sorry - I may have misunderstood your post - are they what you pull on to unlock/pop the door, rather than what is actually pulled on to close it?

          0

