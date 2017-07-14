Everything You Need To Know About AMD's Hardcore Ryzen Threadripper CPU

We've been waiting for more info on AMD's hardcore, 16-core CPU known as Threadripper since it was announced. Now we know exactly when we'll get it, and how much it'll cost.

Here's the Australian prices and release dates for AMD's new top-of-the-line, high-performance desktop CPUs.

In an announcement post on its blog, AMD has detailed the two Ryzen Threadripper chips that'll be launching at the start of next month. In addition to the hero 1950X 16-core, 32-thread CPU there's a less expensive and less powerful 12-core, 24-thread variant called the 1920X.

Here's AMD's spiel on Threadripper:

Ryzen Threadripper will be available worldwide for the high-end desktop market in early August. In addition to the 16-core, 32-thread model previously announced, there will also be a 12-core, 24-thread model available. Both are unlocked, use the new Socket TR4, have quad channel DDR4, and feature 64 lanes of PCI Express. Base clock on the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X 16-core product is 3.4 GHz with precision boost to 4.0 GHz. On the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 12-core product, the base clock is 3.5 GHz with precision boost to 4.0 GHz. Both Ryzen Threadripper CPUs offer higher performance in Cinebench r15 than Intel 7900X, as demonstrated in the video. AMD is on track to launch Ryzen Threadripper CPUs and motherboards in early August, with Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition system pre-orders starting July 27.

Ryzen Threadripper – On shelves early August Ryzen Threadripper 1950X: 16 Cores, 32 Threads, 3.4/4.0 GHz, $999 Ryzen Threadripper 1920X: 12 Cores, 24 Threads, 3.5/4.0 GHz, $799

Those two hardcore chips will also be joined by two new entry-level Ryzen 3 CPUs, although local prices haven't yet been confirmed.

Ryzen 3 – On shelves July 27 Ryzen 3 1300X: 4 Cores, 4 Threads, 3.5/3.7 GHz Ryzen 3 1200: 4 Cores, 4 Threads, 3.1/3.4 GHz