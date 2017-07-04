Deals: This Is How You Can Take Down Hackers

It's rare a day goes by without a story about leaks or cybercrime hitting the news. That's why companies pay top dollar for ethical hackers to keep cybercriminals far, far away from their sensitive networks. With demand for these professionals surging, now is the perfect time to break into the industry, and the Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle can help make it happen.

Boasting 45 hours of immersive content, this eight-course collection is your key to making it as a cybersecurity guru. Regardless of your experience, you'll get up to speed with the essentials, like countering bugs and worms and using penetration testing to determine vulnerabilities in your own networks. You'll train with Metasploit, Armitage, and several other industry-approved tools, giving you an edge when prowling the job market.

Now, you can kick off you hacking career with the Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle, on sale for $51 AUD[$39 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.