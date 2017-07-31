Deals: Scrub A Dub Dubstep With This 80% Off Shower Speaker

Internet Speeds Plummet After NBN Installation

Samsung MS650 Soundbar: Australian Review

How To Watch Rick And Morty Season 3 In Australia

Deals: Scrub A Dub Dubstep With This 80% Off Shower Speaker

Your bathroom might have some amazing acoustics, but the singing really should be left to the pros. Perfect for those shower-time jam sessions, the XXL Shower Speaker puts out twice the power of typical bathroom speakers, so you can actually hear your music over the running water.

Twice the size of your normal shower speaker, this device comes with an upgraded audio chipset, allowing it to produce up to three watts of sound while making and receiving calls. It utilizes Bluetooth technology to play your favorite tunes, and, thanks to its upgraded battery, lasts for up to a month on a single charge.

Normally retailing for $126 AUD, the XXL Shower Speaker is on sale for $25 AUD [$19 USD], saving you 80 percent off its normal price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature fttb hfc nbn video-feature

Internet Speeds Plummet After NBN Installation

Residents of Elan Tower in Sydney's Kings Cross are used to 100Mbps download speeds, thanks to the hybrid fibre coaxial cable they paid Telstra to install six years ago. Now the building is being forced onto NBN's copper-based fibre-to-the-building network. The copper telephone wire in the building, travelling up 40 floors, is 20 years old.
feature flights qantas security video-feature

You Need To Be At The Airport Two Hours Before Your Australian Domestic Flight Now

Qantas and Virgin have both confirmed via statements that passengers will need to arrive at the airport two hours before a domestic flight to allow for additional security screening. The amped-up security measures were put in place by the Australian Government after four people were arrested in connection to a suspected terrorist plot to bring down an aircraft.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles