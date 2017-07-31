Deals: Plantronics BackBeat Go 3 For Just $99

Image: Plantronics

If you're looking to invest in some new, high quality wireless earbuds for the gym or for your commute, you could do a lot worse than Plantronics' excellent BackBeat Go 3 — and especially when they're half their usual price tag.

The BackBeat Go 3 will normally set you back $199, but for the next week signing up to JB Hi-Fi's Instant Deals will snag you a coupon that gives you a full $100 off, bringing that price tag down to a much more palatable $99.

You can choose either a funky orange or a more sedate black; both include that great little canvas carry case which includes an extra full charge for the headphones, doubling your total listening time between recharges to 13 hours. [JB Hi-Fi]