Deals: Plantronics BackBeat Go 3 For Just $99

If you're looking to invest in some new, high quality wireless earbuds for the gym or for your commute, you could do a lot worse than Plantronics' excellent BackBeat Go 3 — and especially when they're half their usual price tag.

The BackBeat Go 3 will normally set you back $199, but for the next week signing up to JB Hi-Fi's Instant Deals will snag you a coupon that gives you a full $100 off, bringing that price tag down to a much more palatable $99.

You can choose either a funky orange or a more sedate black; both include that great little canvas carry case which includes an extra full charge for the headphones, doubling your total listening time between recharges to 13 hours. [JB Hi-Fi]

  • pooh_bear @pooh_bear

    Hey campbell, not meaning to rain on your parade and appreciate the community service announcement but a quick google shows these for the same price on eBay and very similar price from other retailers. Given the fact that most of the reviews i read weren't exactly glowing it might not be the great deal it makes it out to be.

    I have never used the phones myself though and they could be a steal for $100. just thought id mention the above.

    Any chance of a current round up of these wireless/exercise friendly type phones? including some of the none wired examples? I know giz has featured a few in the past but a up to date round up of say 5-10 pairs with scores on sound quallity, price range battery, fit, features etc would be a great article to have.

    Thanks again

    0
    • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

      Totally waterproof ones as well for people who want them for swimming.

      0

