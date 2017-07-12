Deals: Learn To Actually Use Excel. For Real This Time. At 90% Off.

Microsoft Excel is perhaps the world's most popular spreadsheet software, so proving your proficiency with it is a smart way to boost your chances of getting your resume noticed. The Microsoft Excel Specialist Certification Bundle will help you do just that as you master its essential tricks and formulas and prepare to ace several certification exams.

These two comprehensive courses will start you off with the basics, like spreadsheet terminology and simple charts and graphs. From there, you'll get into the nitty-gritty as you work your way through hands-on projects and discover how to use advanced macros and formulas to streamline your number crunching.

The Microsoft Excel Specialist Certification Bundle is on sale for $24 AUD [$19 USD], more than 90 percent off its usual price.

