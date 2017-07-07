Deals: Here's A VPN, Because We Know You Love Them

Deals: Here's A VPN, Because We Know You Love Them

It's no secret the web is filled with shady folks eager to take a peek at your sensitive information. Of course, you can shut them out by using a VPN, but what good does that do you when it slows your browsing speed to a crawl? That's where HideMyAss! VPN is different, and two-year subscriptions are on sale for over half-off.

Named one of PC Mag's Best VPN Services of 2016, HideMyAss! masks your browsing activities while allowing you to blaze across servers in over 190 countries. Using HideMyAss! you can access restricted content and stream to your heart's content without worrying about your bandwidth tanking. What's more, it supports two devices simultaneously, so you can switch from mobile to desktop surfing hassle-free.

Normally retailing for $206 AUD [$157 USD], two-year subscriptions to HideMyAss! VPN are on sale for $72 AUD [$55 USD].

