Deals: Here's 5 Things You Can Actually Buy At Catch's Big Sale Today

Catch (formerly Catch of the Day)'s Midwinter Meltdown sale is on today. You can't buy yourself a Mini SNES Classic, but here's five things you can buy.

Nintendo's latest miniature retro console was the headline deal of Catch's big sale today, but it seems that they're just... not there. Which sucks. We're asking Catch exactly what's going on.

But until then, until we get any kind of clarity, here's five deals that are actually worthwhile:

Google Home speaker: $147, not $199

3DR Solo drone: $498, not $995

Sonos PLAY:3 speaker: $398, not $449

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S Windows tablet: $899, not $1499

Sandisk Ultra 128GB Dual USB drive: $79.99, not $103.40

Comments

  • Sgt Moo Guest

    The google home is the international version, dunno if they can be region switched so wont get aussie slang

    0

