Deals: Get This Water-Proof Action Camera For 70% Off

A little moisture shouldn't get in the way of your high-octane adventures. Whether you're jet skiing through some waves or splashing into a lake, this HD Wide Angle Waterproof Action Cam lets you document your aquatic thrills in crisp 1080p recording.

Engineered to be jitter-free and ultra durable, this camera can keep up with your action-packed activities. It boasts a wide angle, 12 MP lens and can film in loops or capture high-quality photos up to 30 meters underwater. You can strap it to your arm, bike, helmet, car, or any of the three mounts included, so you can capture your life's highlights hands-free.

The HD Wide Angle Waterproof Action Cam normally retails for $195 AUD, but it's on sale now for $52 AUD [$40 USD] — that's more than 70 percent off the original price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

