Deals: Get These Wirless Earbuds For 75% Off

Whether you're working out or just walking around, adding music to the mix can make just about any daily activity enjoyable. It's worthwhile to invest in a solid pair of wireless earbuds, so you can jam out — without getting tangled up in a cord. That's where these FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds come in.

New and improved, these earbuds stick together and connect to your phone via Bluetooth when you pull them apart, meaning absolutely no complicated setup. They are designed to be comfortably lightweight while fitting securely in your ears, and they're also sweat and water resistant. Plus, the FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds even let you respond to calls thanks to their built-in microphone.

Normally retailing for $155 AUD, these earbuds can be yours for 75 percent off, taking the final price down to $39 AUD [$30 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

