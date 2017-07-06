Deals: Get A Waterproof Endoscopic Camera For Under $45

If you've ever tried to be your own handyperson, you probably know the pain — and frustration — that comes with working in tight spaces. Whether you're unclogging a drain or cleaning behind the fridge, being able to peer into those nooks and crannies makes the job significantly easier, which is why the WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera is an essential addition to any DIY arsenal.

Featuring an eight-way adjustable LED, this 2MP resolution camera lets you peek into tight spaces and sends a feed straight to any device via WiFi. With a crystal-clear view, you can tackle your work with zero blind spots. Plus, its waterproof design lets you survey drains and damp spots without risking damage to your device.

For a limited time, you can pick up this WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera on sale for $43 AUD [$33 USD], more than 30 percent off its normal price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.