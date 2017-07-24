Deals: Dominate Wi-Fi Dead Zones In Your House For 70% Off

You might pay top-dollar for your Wi-Fi connection, but it probably doesn't feel that way when your connection cuts out around the house. That's why NetSpot Home is a essential for keeping tabs on your network's performance.

This Wi-Fi analysis tool lets you visualise, optimise, and troubleshoot your wireless networks with any Mac or PC, so you can get the best connection possible at all times. You can use its mapping tools to pinpoint deadzones and locate ideal locations for hotspots. What's more, NetSpot allows you to create a heatmap of your network's coverage, so you can identify the best places to connect at peak speeds.

Lifetime subscriptions for NetSpot Home on Mac or PC are on sale for a limited time. You can sign up for $24 AUD [$19 USD], more than 70 percent off its normal $88 AUD retail price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

