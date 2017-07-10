Deals: Bypass Streaming Geo-Restrictions For Life For 90% Off

Streaming sites like Netflix and Hulu are king for streaming your favorite shows on demand, but their reach is limited when you're travelling abroad. Due to those pesky geo-restrictions, certain shows and content could be blocked depending on where you travel, putting a damper on your Netflix and chill plans. That's where Getflix comes in.

With Getflix, you can bypass these geo-restrictions and enjoy your favorite streaming sites around the world without compromise. You can use Getflix on your computer, mobile device, and even gaming consoles. And unlike other smart-DNS tools, Getflix doesn't tank your streaming speed while you use it. That way you can binge-watch to your hearts content.

You can pick up a lifetime plan for Getflix on sale for $45 AUD [$35 USD], saving more than 90 percent off its normal $1,163 AUD retail price.

