Deals: A Sony A7 Full-Frame Camera For $1359

Need a new, good camera? Sony's A7 is a good camera, and it's cheap today at JB Hi-Fi.

JB Hi-Fi's latest deal, for today only, slashes 15 per cent off the ticket price of the original Sony A7 full-frame mirrorless camera, bundled in a kit with a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens. You don't even need to be signed up to the Instant Deals mailing list to get it.

The A7 has been superseded by the A7II, of course, and it has superior variants for low-light and studio work in the A7S II and A7R II as well, but that doesn't mean it's not a fantastic camera. We use a couple around the Gizmodo office on a regular basis, and that particular combo of A7 and 28-70mm lens is very effective for general purpose work. And $1359 is a good price for a great camera. [JB Hi-Fi]

