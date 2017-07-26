North Face's Apex Flex Jacket Is The Perfect Top Layer For Your Outdoor Adventures

Deals: Embrace Skynet with 90% Off This AI Bundle

ACCC Sues Ford Over Its Dual-Clutch PowerShift Gearboxes [Updated]

Everything You Need To Know About Marvel's Legacy Project

D-Link's New PowerLine Network Plugs Are Faster Than Ever

Image: D-Link

If you've got a solid wireless home network, you might still not be achieving the best possible speeds between your devices and your router — and that might be getting in the way of high-bandwidth applications like 4K streaming or low-ping online gaming. A powerline wired network adapter directly connects your router and a device through your home's electrical wiring, and D-Link's latest are just about the best you can get.

D-Link says it's selling more powerline adapters than ever before, and with good reason: they're getting a lot better. The latest PowerLine AV2 2000 kit (DHP-P701AV) supports up to 16 adapters in total around your house, but the biggest advantage is that the adapters actually pass through power through the socket on the front, so you won't be wasting your precious wall outlets. You get a single 2000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet port at the top of the powerline adapter — so you'll need one near your router, and the second near whichever device you want to hook up.

The latest iteration of the kit has MIMO tech, so it's able to use two of the three wires in your wall's power wiring for receiving and transferring data, significantly boosting real-world transfer speeds. There's also a line noise filter that should ensure that electronically noisy appliances — think basic things like corded drills or stick mixers — don't knock your networked devices offline temporarily. A power saving mode also cuts the adapters' energy consumption by 85 per cent when they're not actively transferring data.

The PowerLine AV2 2000 Gigabit Passthrough Kit (DHP-P701AV) will set you back $249.95 through D-Link's resellers and its own website. You get two in the box; we're chasing up prices for individual additional adapters if they're available. [D-Link]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • fenix @fenix

    These look awesome, the plug pass through and dual wire use alone are worth the upgrade. $250 is a bit of a sting, if I can see them for under 200 I'll pull the pin.

    0
  • symo @symo

    Might be a good combination with Google WiFi to link the pucks at much greater speeds then their own back haul.

    1
  • ChuntheUnavoidable Guest

    A word of caution, I bought some of these a few years back they work extremely well when the powerpoints sit on the same circuit. In my case my house had 3 circuits making them useless for what i was trying to do which was to connect house to shed.

    1
    • tricache @tricache

      Yep I ran into the same problem. Garage and house is two separate ones too which made it rather frustrating!

      0
    • alex @alex

      so in other words anything bigger thn apartment or small house

      0
      • skrybe @skrybe

        You can even get unlucky with two circuits in the same room. My lounge has two different circuits depending on which wall you plug into. 0_o

        0
  • Person A Guest

    You get a single 2000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet port at the top of the powerline adapter

    I think you mean a Gigabit Ethernet port.

    The connection between the Powerline units is up to 2000Mbps. The ethernet port is 10/100/1000 Mbps...

    0
  • grim @grim

    Just a heads up, my local electrician did me 3 ethernet cat6 ports all run back to where my router is in my lounge for just over $300. All professionally terminated on ethernet wall jacks. This is a great idea if you rent I guess, but nothing beats spending just that little bit more to get actual cables run in your house. Guaranteed throughput, not effected by whatever else you have plugged in putting noise on your electrical circuits

    3
    • soldant @soldant

      Yeah, this - the apparent 'convenience' of these only work out under ideal conditions (e.g. same circuit and decent wiring). Otherwise just getting someone to run the data cables works out better. I have a friend who just pinned the cable to his walls and ceilings - looks messy but works better.

      I was lucky enough to have a house extensively wired with Cat6... which terminates to a patch panel in the garage where the fibre comes in. Because the garage at the far front of the house is a great place for a router!

      0
  • jeffoh @jeffoh

    TP-Link have had their AV2000 pair available for months now, you can pick them up for less than $150 from many Aussie sites.

    Same speed but with two ethernet ports on each device. I have a set and they're great.

    0
  • klaw @klaw

    Not well suited to homes with solar inverters either, from what I've heard.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au climate-change feature global-warming scientists video-feature

How Can Scientists Cool The Earth?

Ideas to combat climate change by hacking Earth's climate to make it cooler - "geoengineering" - have been around for decades. From putting physical barriers in the outer atmosphere to reflect the sun, to using chemicals such as sulphur injected into the atmosphere to mimic the cooling effect of volcanic eruptions - what are the latest theories being floated by scientists?
au microsoft video-feature windows windows-10

Windows+Shift+S Has Changed My Life

I screenshot stuff. A lot. And it was only last week that I realised I'd been doing it all wrong.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles