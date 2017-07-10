Could This Be The Best Game Of Thrones Recap You'll Ever Watch?

Tesla is building the world's largest lithium-ion battery in South Australia -- an installation 60 per cent larger than any other large-scale battery energy storage system on the planet. In partnership with the SA government and French renewables company Neoen, alongside the third stage of the Hornsdale Wind Farm, the PowerPack battery farm will top 100 megawatts of capacity and provide 129 megawatt-hours of energy generation to the region -- load balancing the state's renewable energy generation and allowing emergency back-up power if a shortfall in energy production is predicted.