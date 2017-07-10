Could This Be The Best Game Of Thrones Recap You'll Ever Watch?

Deals: Bypass Streaming Geo-Restrictions For Life For 90% Off

Video: It's likely, to be honest. Seasons one through to six, recapped in the strangest way possible.

NSFW warning.

Thanks, Friendlyjordies.

Comments

  • Caracolita Guest

    Well that was one of the unfunniest things I've ever seen.

    0
    • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
      AUTHOR

      Humour is clearly subjective - I lost it at this video haha

      1

