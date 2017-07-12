Charlize Theron Looks Extra Badass Behind The Scenes Of Atomic Blonde

Video: I have two take-aways from watching this behind-the-scenes stunt choreography video for Atomic Blonde.

One: damn, Charlize Theron is talented. Two: why is this movie not out yet?

With videos like these, you have no idea of knowing how much is legitimate and how much is hype for the movie, which comes out in Australia on August 3. But I don't really care, to be honest. Charlize Theron does her own action choreography, she beats the hell out of a bunch of bad guys, and I'm keen for it. Bring it on.

[YouTube]