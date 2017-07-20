There Is Now 65,000 Year Old Evidence Of Aboriginal Life

Buy Spotify Premium, You Cheap F**k

Video: This is why I subscribe to Spotify.

Comments

  • nizmo_man @nizmo_man

    I had premium Spotify, so I can listen offline on my phone. Android app was good until they made some changes, then kept crashing/freezing. Switched to Google music, no issues with playback. I do miss the playlists in Spotify.

    1
    • tricache @tricache

      Have you looked at Soundiiz to convert the playlists over? I'm a massive Spotify fan/user but I'm trialing Tidal at the moment and converted a few lists over no drama.

      0
  • Serious Journalist Guest

    Campbell Simpson - Do you go around telling people you're a journalist?
    I want you to do something for your readers. Look at your headline for this article. Look at the copy of it. Look at yourself in a mirror and hang your head in shame.

    This makes News Ltd products look positively academic. When you go to sleep tonight, think back to those lofty dreams you had of being a writer or whatever, and then think back to this article. This is your legacy.

    -2
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      I don't, actually. But I encourage you to read some of the other work that I do, and you read for free, and then come back and reconsider your comment.

      0
    • fenix @fenix

      Hahahahahahahaha, this is objectively gold and you are a dead set legend.

      I don't 100% agree, but it's written so well how can you not take a laugh at it. I can see both sides to the coin on articles like this, but yes why not accompany the article with a few paragraphs with background information?

      At the end of the day we're surfing the net and clicking on Giz so they must be doing something right, but yeah a lot of the times it would have taken a few minutes to enhance the content and not make it look so copy/paste/non care factor click bait.

      0
      • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
        AUTHOR

        It's a 20 second video. It doesn't need any explanation.

        And I'm actually off sick today, for what it's worth.

        1
        • fenix @fenix

          "Hey, you know how Spotify ads are really obnoxious and annoying, I think these guys have recorded the perfect ad".

          This would help with context. I've been a premium member since I joined so I've never actually heard an ad so I'm not sure what they sound like (yes it makes sense now, but no background = limited understanding and confusion).

          The guy is being a dick but at least it's humorous haha.

          Get better, mate.

          0
        • lemo711 @lemo711

          Get better Campbell, thanks for posting a video that made me laugh I would otherwise have missed.

          0
  • anteaters @anteaters

    I didn't get the gag until i looked at the youtube comments and saw it's because of the ads that come on with free spotify so now understand. Although i think i am one of few who doesn't subscribe to any music streaming.

    1
    • Thomas @thomas

      Although i think i am one of few who doesn't subscribe to any music streaming

      There are dozens of us! Dozens!!

      1
      • darren @darren

        Yep, I buy a track now and then but have still pirated a few that they won't sell to Aus. But I don't subscribe to any music stuff.

        0
  • Market Research Guest

    Notes to the Gizmodo moderators, as well as advice to the author.
    This article is being forwarded to Spotify to show them how their products are being advertised. Maybe they approve of this style of marketing, I'm not sure, but I'm going to send it to them in case they missed it. If I were a platform developer, I would have an interest in how my product is being marketed out there.

    Thanks!
    P.s: In case it hadn't crossed your mind, being insulting doesn't win hearts and minds. I will not be buying Spotify Premium.

    -1
    • lemo711 @lemo711

      Do people not even get the joke? why is everyone so angry today? Jeez Market Research have a snickers.

      0
  • nodeity @nodeity

    Buy Spotify Premium, You Cheap F**kI refuse to even consider it now, on ya Campbell!

    1
  • Roland @roland

    I'm trailing Spotify Premium for 30 days (gutted Pandora is closing down)
    So far I'm not overly impressed... keeps stopping on either web or my iPhone and I have to either hit play or select another song...
    Pandora never had that issue, sure they had a bug that would drain my battery in 1/2 a day
    (Some would argue that's worse)
    But if I had non-stop tunes the whole time... :-D

    1
    • fenix @fenix

      Have used Spotify for 4+ years using wired internet, wifi, 3G, 4G, offline downloads on:
      - At least 4 pc's
      - 1 mac
      - 3 Iphones
      - 1 Android
      - 2 ipads
      - Countless friends android/iphone models

      Never had the problem you've described.

      1
  • geushetat @geushetat

    Ha ha. Lighten up wankers. And pay for Spotify. Anyone want around 500 CDs? Anyone?

    1
  • f**koaf Guest

    lol that headline. i get it but why oh why...

    0
  • stargrinder @stargrinder

    I wasn't going to buy it but I got on board the 99c for 3 months and I really think I will keep it afterwards... no ads is just lovely.

    0

