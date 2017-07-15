Bad Lip Reading's 'Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor' Delivers A Knockout Performance

Bad Lip Reading has delivered some gems over the years. While we remember the movies and TV shows it parodies, the popular channel also covers sports... and what's big in sports right now? UFC's Floyd Mayweather Jr versus Conor McGregor. Which means it's big for BLR.

The clip is short at a little under two-and-a-half minutes, but honestly, that's all it needs.

The first minute is great, but it gets really interesting once Mayweather Jr cracks out his rendition of "Watch Out Rinoldo [sic]".

Never heard of that song? No one else had either... until now.

[YouTube]