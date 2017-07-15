Everything You Need To Know About AMD's Hardcore Ryzen Threadripper CPU

Everything That Went Down At Malcolm Turnbull's Encryption Law Announcement

We Talk To Edgar Wright About 'Baby Driver'

Everything George Brandis Has To Say About Australia's New Encryption Laws

Bad Lip Reading's 'Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor' Delivers A Knockout Performance

Bad Lip Reading has delivered some gems over the years. While we remember the movies and TV shows it parodies, the popular channel also covers sports... and what's big in sports right now? UFC's Floyd Mayweather Jr versus Conor McGregor. Which means it's big for BLR.

The clip is short at a little under two-and-a-half minutes, but honestly, that's all it needs.

The first minute is great, but it gets really interesting once Mayweather Jr cracks out his rendition of "Watch Out Rinoldo [sic]".

Never heard of that song? No one else had either... until now.

[YouTube]

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au australian-government encryption feature federal-government malcolm-turnbull security

Everything That Went Down At Malcolm Turnbull's Encryption Law Announcement

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull joined Attorney General George Brandis and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Michael Phelan today to announce the Federal Government's new laws that will will oblige both telcos and social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to give Australian security agencies access to encrypted messages.
000-mah 10 2a au battery capacity charge huice mah phone power power-bank usb

The Best Portable Batteries You Can Buy In Australia

Power hungry smartphones tend to run out of juice at just the wrong time. Fortunately it’s easily avoided with a USB power bank. To help keep you connected, we have put together a list of the 10 best large capacity models available right now.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles