Australia Loves LandCruisers

Australia's Climate Change Authority Has No Climate Scientists

That's You: The Gizmodo Review

Ask Giz: What's The Best Camera For Selfies?

Australia Loves LandCruisers

Image: Toyota

Australia's love affair with the venerable LandCruiser stretches back to the '50s, when Sir Leslie Thiess bought a bunch of FJs to work on the Snowy Hydro scheme. Since then, Australians have bought over 700,000 Landcruisers — a full 10 per cent of the 7 million sold around the world in the last seven decades.

LandCruiser is the longest-running Toyota brand in Australia — beating out Corolla by 12 years — and comprises a mix of 370,000 cab-chassis workhorse bodies and 330,000 wagons including the current LandCruiser 200.

The UAE buys the lion's share of all the LandCruisers around the world every year at the moment (we've all seen them drifting in Qatar, too) but Australia tops the charts for more Landies sold since launch than any other nation around the world. We also bought over 11 per cent of all the model's worldwide sales last year.

The figures also don't include the Prado, of which 260,000 have been sold around Australia.

Here's a short history of the brand from Toyota itself:

LandCruiser began life as the dream of TMC founder Kiichiro Toyoda who was determined to produce a vehicle with low price, high performance and economy - fully made in Japan.

By January 1951, Toyota had produced a prototype known as BJ - a one-tonne truck chassis with a petrol-powered water-cooled in-line six-cylinder 3,386cc unit.

Six months later, test driver Ichiro Taira drove a prototype to the sixth of 10 checkpoints on the 3,775m Mt Fuji - higher than anybody had thought possible in a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Toyota soon began selling the vehicle in world markets, earning valuable foreign currency and carrying the Toyota name to other countries.

In June 1954, director of technology Hanji Umehara (later a managing director) renamed the 4WD the LandCruiser. The rest, as they say, is history.

WATCH MORE: Car News

Comments

  • Paaj @paaj

    I wonder which sell more, the 70 series for mining / agriculture or the 200 series for leisure.

    0
  • magani @magani

    LandCruiser began life as the dream of TMC founder Kiichiro Toyoda who was determined to produce a vehicle with low price, high performance and economyWell, they've drifted away from that goal a bit, haven't they?

    Having said that, for long distance and off-road touring with comfort and reliability there's nothing quite like a Land Cruiser. And, no, I'm not looking for a 'Cruiser vs Patrol vs Pajero vs Discovery vs ??? war here - I've owned all of these except the Disco.

    2
  • symo @symo

    Amen, most have no idea where the money goes until you have one then its hard to image owning anything else.

    And the Golden Handshake you receive every time you sell one to get a new one...

    0
  • stubi @stubi

    Great vehicles.
    I own a Wrangler but I recognise the Landy awesomeness.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

android apple fieldguide google ios tag-mobile

How To Abandon iOS And Switch To Android

Having guided you through the not-all-that-straightforward process of switching from Android to iOS, we're back to tell you how to go in the opposite direction. (Make your mind up will you?) Going from Apple-powered devices to Google's platform is either ridiculously easy or rather taxing, depending on your current setup.
au climate-change climate-change-authority feature

Australia's Climate Change Authority Has No Climate Scientists

The Climate Change Authority, a government board set up to advise on climate policy, has no climate scientists left. None. Not one. There are no climate scientists on the government agency appointed to advise on climate policy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles