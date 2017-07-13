Australia Is One Step Closer To Getting A Space Agency

Chatting Music, Baby Driver And Han Solo With Edgar Wright

The Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science just revealed the Government will review Australia's space industry capability. The idea is to create on a long-term plan, which could include the nation getting its own space agency.

Arthur Sinodinos says the review will be led by an Expert Review Group, chaired by former CSIRO chief executive Dr Megan Clark. There will be a consultation process and a good look at what our current capability and areas of comparative advantage are. Collaborations with international agencies, like the ESO, will also be considered.

"The space industry sector has been growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.52 per cent from 1998 to 2015, more than three times the annual growth rate of world GDP in the same period," Sinodinos said. "Globally, revenue from space-related activities in 2015 was about US$323 billion."

Sinodinos says the Government wants to make sure there's a solid right framework and mix of incentives put in place.

"I believe that Australia can participate in the global space sector and through development of the technical capability and knowledge required for this demanding sector, we will develop skills to grow other advanced manufacturing industries in Australia."

The main points of the review will be identifying Australia's current industry capability and areas of comparative advantage for Australia to develop; technologies and practices that promote innovation in both the downstream (users of space technologies) and upstream (providers of space technologies) elements of space activities, particularly in areas of niche capability and competitive advantage; and Australia's level of regional engagement and international collaboration, including identifying critical future and existing partnerships.

Identifying capability gaps to support the global competitiveness of Australian firms in the civil space sector; strategies to promote Australian firms engaged in the civil space sector, both domestically and internationally; risks and opportunities, including ongoing access to space data and associated infrastructure essential to our national interests and alignment with other sectors and Australian Government priorities, including Defence and cyber security, and meeting Australia’s international obligations are also on the table.

The review also hopes to identify he most effective institutional arrangements to support the strategic direction of Australia's space industry.

Work will kick off at the first meeting of the Expert Reference Group on 20 July, and should be ready by April 2018.

CEO and co-founder of Australian nanosatellite startup Fleet, Flavia Tata Nardini, will also be on the review board.

"Today's announcement shows that the Federal Government is taking the potential of space more seriously, which is exciting news for Australia," Nardini says. "The next industrial revolution is going to be driven from space, and so to future-proof Australia's economic prosperity, we have to be a part of that movement today."

Nardini points out that Australia is "amazing" at space research, but our commercial application of the sector needs work. This review is a huge step forward in achieving that goal.

"Australia's role in space must be on our national agenda if we are to truly capitalise on the opportunities it presents," Nardini says. "The sector is quickly growing and will become a key part of any nation with a successful innovation agenda in the coming decade."

Nardini says a strategy that enables better international collaboration must be an outcome of the review, and more support for space-led innovation (satellites, rockets, or deep space exploration) is needed. Nardini believes the best way for us to achieve these things is through an Australian Space Agency.

Imagine the opportunities this would bring the national STEM curriculum, to inspire the next generation of space entrepreneurs and enthusiasts?

As Nardini says, "We need to let the world know we're open for space business!"

Comments

  • Sean Robert Meaney Guest

    Will you be holding a design an Australian space agency logo competition?

    1
  • nodeity @nodeity

    This would be fantastic news if it wasn't for the fact that our present and alternative Govt's have no capability to put together and in short order, or initialise anything close to a Space Agency. Don't forget, our manufacturing and engineering sector has been reduced to a smouldering wreck because our Governments just don't have a friggin clue. Don't get me wrong, I would love for this to happen, but I just can't help being pessimistic about this even getting close to happening.

    Last edited 13/07/17 11:27 am
    3
    • pformagg @pformagg

      Thank the unions for the loss in Manufacturing, not the government.

      0
      • nodeity @nodeity

        I think maybe both of them are at fault, neither one is willing to work with the other. All told though, I think we should look at who is above the Government here and maybe think about getting a government that doesn't run on corporate greed.

        2
        • pformagg @pformagg

          true, but we are stuck with corporate greed pollies for a while. I think the rise of independents in both houses will be the only way to move forward. The two party system is broke.

          0
      • djbear @djbear

        Statements like that show how ignorant you really are. Stick to sooking about abortions buddy.

        0
        • pformagg @pformagg

          Whats up with the hostility? Union's have a part, as does the government with Australian companies out pricing our products against other countries when it comes to manufacturing.

          -1
          • djbear @djbear

            No, We should all instead be paid $2 an hour to make Gina Reinhart happy.

            0
            • pformagg @pformagg

              A labourer earns $152,002 for a 51-hour week in Victoria on the CFMEU EBA, $145,000 in Queensland, and $139,000 in NSW for a 55-hour week. A worker doing the same job earns $80,760 on the award. While great for Union members, not so great for Australia

              -1
              • djbear @djbear

                Yes we should all be poor and exploited by companies. That is the conservative dream right?

                0
              • djbear @djbear

                We should aim instead for the American standard of living and wages right? Low minimum wages! Increadibly poor middle and lower class! Most of the country on Welfare! Thats your dream right pformagg?

                0
  • Seki Guest

    Bring on the coal fired rockets!

    1
    • axe @axe

      Bring on the "Clean Coal" fired rockets.

      0
  • markisback @markisback

    we should start be building big big missiles, that go bang at the end. two bird one stone

    1
    • pformagg @pformagg

      I wonder if Australia decided to build ICBM's if there would be as much outrage as North Korea.

      -1
  • onkos1 @onkos1

    One presumes that the review will cost more than the venture, but then is easier to set up and provides jobs for the boys and girls.

    0
  • stelae @stelae

    So the Government which can't even manage the NBN is going to take us into space?

    Oh, goody.

    I'm sure that'll work.

    2
  • ozandy @ozandy

    No way the current mobs of politicians will get this right. Just look at how they handle energy and military spending!
    They will be much more likely to waste taxpayers money on US corporations than support our own home grown SpaceX...after all, whats in it for them?

    0
  • red_t_rex @red_t_rex

    Well if it is like the NBN then the rocket will almost get to space but just stop short with the astronauts having to make it the rest of the way themselves because it is cheaper, faster AND more affordable!

    0
  • interstellarfan @interstellarfan

    This has been mentioned throughout the comments but in summary, our governments structure/knowledge/wisdom doesn't lend itself well for us to build a space agency, that would involve collaborative behaviours. All our government does is argue , and bitch about each other, it's petty and embarrassing. Hey! Lets pour money into coal, because derp!, that's the future according to the idiotic government..

    We'll never progress as long as this government stays in place to be honest. It needs a complete overhaul..

    0
  • jonogm @jonogm

    These guys cant build an NBN as planned, god help us if they try to send people into space, lives will be lost and billions wasted.

    0

