Ask Giz: Will I Get Fined For Pirating Game Of Thrones?

Dear Gizmodo, Like thousands of my fellow countrymen, I will be watching Game Of Thrones via illegal means this year. I refuse to be locked into a costly Foxtel contract for one show and the Blu-rays don't come out for ages. I feel it's a justifiable crime.

With that said, I'm sure the law probably doesn't agree, which brings me to my question. In respect to Australia's new anti-piracy laws, will anything bad happen to me if I dodge Foxtel this year? Or do the powers-that-be remain as toothless as before? Should I be worried? Thanks, Salladhor Saan

Dear SS,

We get a variation of this question nearly every year. Despite the passing of new legislation specifically to combat online piracy, the answer hasn't changed much. In short, you won't be fined for pirating Game Of Thrones in Australia. At least, not right away.

In May last year, Foxtel and other rights holders backed away from a proposed "three strikes" scheme that would have seen alleged pirates dragged to court after receiving three warning letters for copyright infringement. This proposal was ultimately put on ice due to a lack of agreement on cost allocation. (In short, rights holders wanted ISPs to foot the bill, and vice versa.)

Instead, offending websites are now being blocked by the Australian telco industry - with varying levels of success. The upshot of this is that police and/or rights holders are unlikely to target you for a few sneaky Game Of Thrones torrents.

However, it's still possible that the 'three strikes' scheme (or something similar) might reappear on the government agenda in the near future - especially if rights holders can demonstrate that the current website blocks are having little effect at curbing piracy. If the aforementioned scheme ever gets the green light, you have reason to worry.

As the Dallas Buyers Club fiasco showed, rights holders have no qualms about prosecuting individuals for "old" crimes. The attempted restitution (which was eventually thrown out of court over speculative invoicing concerns) targeted infringements from over a year prior. This means you could potentially end up in court for this year's copyright infringements, even if it takes them until 2018 to clear all the paperwork.

So to answer your question: yes, you should be worried about pirating Game Of Thrones. But only a bit.

Incidentally, Foxtel no longer requires a lock-in contract (which was your stated reason for resorting to piracy.) Furthermore, you can now access Game Of Thrones for as little as $15 a month. With some smart timing and a friend in tow, it's possible to watch the whole season for as little as $7.50. If you still think that's too much money, we don't know what to say to you.

Have a question you want to put to Ask Lifehacker? Send it using our contact form.

Here's The Cheapest Way To Watch Game Of Thrones Season 7 (Legally)

The hugely popular TV series Game Of Thrones is set to return on July 17. If you're one of the many Aussies who have been spooked away from piracy, you're going to need a cheap and legal way to watch.

We've looked at the options and worked out the most cost-effective method. With a friend in tow, it's possible to get the entire series for as little as $7.50. Here's how it's done.

Read more

Comments

  • fenix @fenix

    A lot of people (especially on Giz) dislike Foxtel and don't want to support them, the money is not the issue... Foxtel is.

    It would be ideal if HBO could have direct streaming rights here because I think a lot of people would sign upto that for all of their content.

    Ontop of this, 720p sucks. There is article after article after advertorial about 4k TV's, yet we're expected to watch (arguably) one of the best shows of our time on 720p via Foxtel, yeah nah. 1080p should be a minimum week to week and the superfans can pickup up 4k BluRays when they get released.

    So there's a few reasons to not go with Foxtel, it's not just about being a cheapskate.

    10
    • chompers @evan

      Those are all pathetic reasons. Here's why:
      1) HBO signed the rights to Foxtel, so it's not like they're the good guys in this either.
      2) 720p is fine. In fact, it's great. Yeah, 1080p is better and all, but 720p is fine. If you don't like 720p, fair enough, but that's a lame reason not to pay for Foxtel (especially since Game of Thrones is $15 per month, and 3 months free).
      3) 3 months free (which is all of Game of Thrones S7)...
      4) On a scale of bs things that happen in life, Foxtel is pretty far down the rankings.
      5) I will concede that outside of 3 months free, Foxtel Now really sucks. The interface is clunky and doesn't work half the time.

      -1
      • samfisher5986 @samfisher5986

        Or you can pirate it and get a higher bitrate 1080p copy....

        Why would you pay for a bad 720p copy?

        1
        • chompers @evan

          Oh sure. Go nuts. Pirate away. Just don't whinge about foxtel being crap as the reason not to purchase it, since it's clearly (now) a (semi) reasonable option (well, for 3 months anyway, although I might sign up again for Westworld next year).

          0
      • skrybe @skrybe

        What bugs me (and it's all digital content providers not just Foxtel) is that there are bugger all flexible options available. If you just want to watch *one* show why not provide that option? Or just one channel? The whole "buy a package" thing bugs me.

        Provide more options on how we sign up and consume the shows and you'll start getting customers who currently avoid you like the plague. After all if you provide a couple limited options (like a GoT only option) people will likely take that up then decide to try others and ultimately move to a bigger subscription or more purchases.

        1
      • fenix @fenix

        1) Fair enough, but like I said people dislike the middleman (Foxtel) so that's why they aren't getting the signups for it.

        2) 720p is fine, but I don't want fine. I want to watch my favourite show in a GOOD (and realistic) format, which Foxtel are unable to provide (yet HBO can)

        3) See point 1

        4) See point 1

        5) See point 1, and yes agreed.

        0
  • pformagg @pformagg

    I have Foxtel, still will use Kodi to stream.

    1
    • soluble @soluble

      Im the same, i have foxtel, but when sickrage auto downloads it to stream from any kodi box in the house it just seems easier than foxtel.

      2
    • blahblah @blahblah

      So, you're sticking it up em......but still paying em?

      0
  • feroshious @feroshious

    I signed up for the free month of Foxtel Now and had a quick look at how GoT looks in 720p vs my previous ahem method.. it's nothing short of terrible. I think I'll go the dodgy route even though I can get it for free...

    1
  • Diru Guest

    The entertainment industry just makes it so frustrating to watch specific shows these days that I've pretty much stopped caring altogether. If I cant get it in my region, via the cinema, google play or netflix, then I just forget about it.

    0
  • syk Guest

    Or you know sign up to Foxtel Now for $15 a month with the Pop or Drama Pack, get access to GOT and a shit tonne of other shows for both live and on demand and stream to your Chromecast at 1080p like a respectable adult and stop bitching like entitled children that want everything your way or free. Fucking grow up

    -1
  • computerandy9 @computerandy9

    I have Foxtel through Cable and even i'm considering pirating it... The video quality of the HD Foxtel channels is laughable at best. Only 1080 interlaced and very low bit-rate that appears to get lower all the time. The price for Foxtel Now just to watch Game of Thrones isn't that bad. In fact i'd say it's totally reasonable considering it costs almost $60 for the blu-ray (last time i checked). If it wasn't for the video quality I would have no complaints. It's just sad at this point that Foxtel go to the effort to relaunch their digital services but still can't even hit 1080p... (for the record I have Foxtel for live sport. No other reason. I sign up for the drama pack for the duration of Game of Thrones seasons).

    0

