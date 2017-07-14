Everything You Need To Know About AMD's Hardcore Ryzen Threadripper CPU

America Loves Australia's Modded V8 Utes

Video: We love our utes. You know who else does? Car nerds in the US.

1320video, a US-based street drag car channel on YouTube, has a video of a NSW-registered VE Commodore ute, big single turbo and all — with no air filter in front of it, eep — tearing up the drag strip at Eastern Creek Western Sydney International Dragway.

The ute, capable of running well into the 8s and topping 240km/h over the quarter mile, sounds good. If you look around on YouTube and on our sister site Jalopnik, you'll find a lot of love for our utes — which makes it even more of a pity that they're slowly dying off. Are they a bit outdated in 2017? Maybe. But are they cool? The US thinks so, and we agree. [YouTube]

Comments

  • pinchie @pinchie

    Jalopnik is a sister site to Gizmodo AU? I didn't realise Allure had sunk lower than PopSugar.

    0
  • pookie101 @pookie101

    awww bogan mobiles are getting some love from the americans

    0
    • hrundi76 @hrundi76

      Not everyone driving a V8 Commodore is a bogan, my friend.

      0
      • ok...... @skinja

        bogan in denial?

        2
        • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

          There is a saying that crazy people don’t know that they are crazy, and I’m guessing the same can be applied here.

          0
  • kruleworlder @kruleworlder

    They might 'like' them, but not enough to buy them (partially GMs fault for not marketing them properly, pricing them out of their segment and not using the HSV bodykit to make them look more aggressive)
    It's worth looking at Doug Demuro's YT video review on the commodore ute

    Last edited 14/07/17 1:54 pm
    0
    • khf @khf

      Are you referring to the Commodore sedan (the Chevrolet SS in the US), or the ute specifically? Because they can't buy the ute at all, and the low sales volume of the SS was intentional on the part of GM.

      0

