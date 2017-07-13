Chatting Music, Baby Driver And Han Solo With Edgar Wright

Australia Is One Step Closer To Getting A Space Agency

Can You Spot The Surface Book In These Pictures? Neither Could I

Deals: Learn To Actually Use Excel. For Real This Time. At 90% Off

Amaysim Has A New $50 14GB Phone Plan

Image: iStock

Amaysim just launched four new SIM-only plans - $25 for 2GB, $30 for 5GB, $40 for 10GB and $50 for 14GB of data. Running on Optus' 4G network, the deals also include unlimited talk and text to standard Australian numbers as well as 10 other countries around the world.

Amaysim's Commercial Director of Mobile, Maik Retzlaff said mobile data usage increased by as much as 69 per cent in the last financial year, which is why the data allowances have been bumped up.

All the plans come with no lock-in contracts.

Image: Supplied

You can get all the details here.

Comments

  • bigatom @bigatom

    I do like amaysim but vaya is still cheaper.

    0
  • gaya Guest

    on vaya i'm paying $30 i think for 7GB.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au australian-scientists feature space-agency video-feature

Australia Is One Step Closer To Getting A Space Agency

The Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science just revealed the Government will review Australia's space industry capability. The idea is to create on a long-term plan, which could include the nation getting its own space agency.
ads au facebook feature messenger

Brace Yourself: Facebook Messenger Ads Are Here

More than 1.2 billion people use Facebook's Messenger every single month - and until now, it's been pretty much the only place Facebook users haven't been hit with ads. Yeah, that's all changing now.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles