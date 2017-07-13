Amaysim Has A New $50 14GB Phone Plan

Image: iStock

Amaysim just launched four new SIM-only plans - $25 for 2GB, $30 for 5GB, $40 for 10GB and $50 for 14GB of data. Running on Optus' 4G network, the deals also include unlimited talk and text to standard Australian numbers as well as 10 other countries around the world.

Amaysim's Commercial Director of Mobile, Maik Retzlaff said mobile data usage increased by as much as 69 per cent in the last financial year, which is why the data allowances have been bumped up.

All the plans come with no lock-in contracts.

You can get all the details here.