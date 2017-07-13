Melbourne's Trains Have Stopped Running And The Uber Surcharge Is Ridiculous

Chatting Music, Baby Driver And Han Solo With Edgar Wright

Image: iStock

A computer fault has brought Melbourne's train network to a grinding halt this afternoon, and Uber's automatic surge pricing is sky-high because of it. Commuters are, understandably, pissed off.

The fault, which happened just before 5PM, has brought every train to a stop. Services are starting to resume now, but in the afternoon commuter rush, it's likely that flow-on effects will leave trains packed for another few hours.

We're hearing that the Uber surcharge in some areas of the Melbourne CBD peaked above 3.7x. Oof.

Developing...

  • stirlo @stirlo

    While the company is deplorable it is possible in times like this that a few extra drivers did get off their couch and drive into the city and pick people up to make some extra cash. This is one of the few things UBER does that seems relatively fair. Just have to make sure protections are there for people who genuinely need car transport like the serverly disabled.

  • Matt5050 Guest

    I don't get it. If you don't like the uber "those willing to pay get fast service", get a cab. stand in the massive line for a cab, or use one of their competitors that doesn't surge. The surge doesn't go to uber, it goes to their drivers, and encourages more drivers out so more people can get about than otherwise could have.

    The warnings about surge are pretty clear.

  • djbear @djbear

    How many times does this have to be drilled into these idiots skulls. Uber does not intentionally raise prices. Its automatically does it. When there is more customers than drivers, The app automatically raises the prices to encourage more drivers to pick people up.

