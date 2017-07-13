Melbourne's Trains Have Stopped Running And The Uber Surcharge Is Ridiculous

Image: iStock

A computer fault has brought Melbourne's train network to a grinding halt this afternoon, and Uber's automatic surge pricing is sky-high because of it. Commuters are, understandably, pissed off.

The fault, which happened just before 5PM, has brought every train to a stop. Services are starting to resume now, but in the afternoon commuter rush, it's likely that flow-on effects will leave trains packed for another few hours.

ALL trains across the network are currently stopped due to a computer failure. Pls seek alternative transport and listen for announcements.. — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) July 13, 2017

Some services are resuming. Listen for announcements, allow extra travel time and defer travel where possible as we restore the timetable. — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) July 13, 2017

We're hearing that the Uber surcharge in some areas of the Melbourne CBD peaked above 3.7x. Oof.

Uber cashing in on Metro Trains meltdown, surcharging all rides by a lazy 3.6 https://t.co/aTdIoZ9ies — Melbourne Now (@topMelbourneNow) July 13, 2017

@Uber I thought you were running some "taxi" service not day light robbery. $50 for 5km because trains cancelled in Melbourne metro #ubered — Rohit (@itsme_rohit) July 13, 2017

@Uber_Australia fairly disgusting how much you guys have jacked the prices up in Melbourne because of the faults on the trains.😕👎👎👎 — Tim Neilson (@TimNeilson1) July 13, 2017

