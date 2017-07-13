Melbourne's Trains Have Stopped Running And The Uber Surcharge Is Ridiculous

A computer fault has brought Melbourne's train network to a grinding halt this afternoon, and Uber's automatic surge pricing is sky-high because of it. Commuters are, understandably, pissed off.
The fault, which happened just before 5PM, has brought every train to a stop. Services are starting to resume now, but in the afternoon commuter rush, it's likely that flow-on effects will leave trains packed for another few hours.
ALL trains across the network are currently stopped due to a computer failure. Pls seek alternative transport and listen for announcements..
— Metro Trains (@metrotrains) July 13, 2017
Some services are resuming. Listen for announcements, allow extra travel time and defer travel where possible as we restore the timetable.
— Metro Trains (@metrotrains) July 13, 2017
We're hearing that the Uber surcharge in some areas of the Melbourne CBD peaked above 3.7x. Oof.
A perfect example of cause and effect - @metrotrains has a major outage -> @Uber surge price goes up. #surgeprice #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/dO2sR3th8e
— Brett Wakeman (@brettwakeman) July 13, 2017
Uber cashing in on Metro Trains meltdown, surcharging all rides by a lazy 3.6 https://t.co/aTdIoZ9ies
— Melbourne Now (@topMelbourneNow) July 13, 2017
@Uber I thought you were running some "taxi" service not day light robbery. $50 for 5km because trains cancelled in Melbourne metro #ubered
— Rohit (@itsme_rohit) July 13, 2017
@Uber_Australia fairly disgusting how much you guys have jacked the prices up in Melbourne because of the faults on the trains.😕👎👎👎
— Tim Neilson (@TimNeilson1) July 13, 2017
time for @Uber_Australia #Melbourne drivers to drive to city train stations!! 💰💰💰💰💰#uber #metro #trains #glitch @metrotrains #systemdown
— Aaron (@mraaronmeadows) July 13, 2017
Developing...
While the company is deplorable it is possible in times like this that a few extra drivers did get off their couch and drive into the city and pick people up to make some extra cash. This is one of the few things UBER does that seems relatively fair. Just have to make sure protections are there for people who genuinely need car transport like the serverly disabled.