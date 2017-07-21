ALDI Has A Xbox One S Bundle For $279 This Saturday

Belkin Does Backpacks Now, And They're Actually Good Value

Image: Kotaku

If you're after a cheap Xbox One S, this is a legitimately good bundle.

Available from ALDI stores this Saturday, you can get an Xbox One S 500GB for $279. You're not just getting the console though: it comes with Forza Horizon 3, a stonking good game in its own right, and the Rare Replay package (which has games varying from great to Why Am I Playing This In 2017).

Image: ALDI

As is the case with ALDI's tech deals, it's only available for one day and it's only available in store. That means you'll probably have to sacrifice a bit of dignity and elbow your way past people you'd ordinarily give up a seat on the train for. Seriously, Saturday mornings at ALDI can get rough. But right now, this is probably the best Xbox One S bundle going around.

If your car is somehow capable, ALDI will also be selling 60" 4K LCD TVs for $799. There's better bang for buck from Kogan's 55" TVs, but they don't have a 60" offering and all of their 65" TVs will set you back $899 or more. Still, it's nice to have options.

Comments

  • anteaters @anteaters

    Would check if it's a genuine Xbox and not a copy as they like to copy name brands and make inferior products.

    0
    • Roland @roland

      I'll let you know my Sorny and Panaphonic work fine thank you very much...

      3
  • skrybe @skrybe

    I've been holding out against buying a console (last one was the original Xbox) but this sounds like a great deal. Even just to use it as a 4k bluray player.

    0

