ALDI Has A Xbox One S Bundle For $279 This Saturday

If you're after a cheap Xbox One S, this is a legitimately good bundle.
Available from ALDI stores this Saturday, you can get an Xbox One S 500GB for $279. You're not just getting the console though: it comes with Forza Horizon 3, a stonking good game in its own right, and the Rare Replay package (which has games varying from great to Why Am I Playing This In 2017).
As is the case with ALDI's tech deals, it's only available for one day and it's only available in store. That means you'll probably have to sacrifice a bit of dignity and elbow your way past people you'd ordinarily give up a seat on the train for. Seriously, Saturday mornings at ALDI can get rough. But right now, this is probably the best Xbox One S bundle going around.
If your car is somehow capable, ALDI will also be selling 60" 4K LCD TVs for $799. There's better bang for buck from Kogan's 55" TVs, but they don't have a 60" offering and all of their 65" TVs will set you back $899 or more. Still, it's nice to have options.
I wonder if it comes with lead poisoning.