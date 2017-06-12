You Can Now Crowdfund A Deep Throating Sex Robot [NSFW]

Microsoft's Mike Ybarra Talks The New Xbox, Cross-Platform, And PUBG

Take A Tour Through Netflix's Headquarters

The Importance Of Adam West's 'Bright Knight' Batman

You Can Get A Nvidia GeForce GTX USB Thumb Drive Now

Nvidia's April Fool's prank was actually pretty funny — a USB drive, "packed with deep learning algorithms", that'll game for you when you're busy or eating pizza. That USB drive — the storage bit, not the crazy AI bit — is real, and you can get one. Here's how.

One caveat — you've got to be at the E3 expo in LA, and be a member of the press or an influencer, to get a hold of one easily — Nvidia's giving them out at its booth to anyone that has a meeting booked in. If I get a hold of one, I'll give it away to you guys!

If you want a better chance, though, download GeForce Experience and sign up to Nvidia's newsletter — that's where you'll have a chance to win one of 1080 freebies.

If you want more opportunities to win, jump onto YouTube and start spamming comments:

Gamers have another way to win GeForce GTX hardware with NVIDIA’s ‘E3 is Game Ready’ contest, which includes a treasure trove of over $100,000 in prizes. Gamers talking about the games at E3 they’re excited to play on PC, using the ‘#GameReady’ and ‘#E3’ hashtags, could be selected to receive something from the prize pool. Subscribers to the GeForce YouTube channel can leave a #GameReady comment on any E3 2017 video for a chance to win.

You can win anything from a thumb drive to headsets and Oculus Rifts and GeForce GTX 1080 Tis and a complete gaming rig. Seems worth it to me. [Nvidia]

Gizmodo traveled to E3 as a guest of Xbox.

WATCH MORE: Gaming News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au powerwall powerwall-2 tesla

Melbourne Man Says Powerwall 2 Will Drop His Power Bill To $0

Melbourne's first Powerwall 2 has been installed at a three-bedroom, one storey house in Coburg. Brendan Fahey and his wife Josephine added Tesla's shiny new battery to their home to complement their existing solar panels, after Brendan calculated that the Powerwall 2 could take his energy bill down almost to zero.
feature goofballery holy-crap-wtf intergalactic-spacelords io9 lord-buckethead politics uk

Everything You Need To Know About Lord Buckethead, The Spacelord Star Of The UK General Election

The United Kingdom has woken up after going to the polls to a shocking upset for Prime Minister Theresa May, and a hung Parliament -- an outcome where no party managed to achieve a singular majority. But if foreign audiences tuned in, they have been less perplexed by the electoral system than Lord Buckethead.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles