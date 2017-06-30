You Can Buy A PS4 In Gold Or Silver Now

Deals: Learn To Use Python For 90% Off

Image: Sony

If you haven't already bought one of the 60 million PlayStation 4s selling like hotcakes around the world, here's another reason to invest. Two new colours have joined the now dizzying array of PS4 variants: a satin gold and a satin silver.

The two limited edition consoles come as 500GB models, include two matching DualShock 4 controllers, and will sell "from select retailers" — including EB Games, here's the gold and here's the silver — for a $509.95 recommended retail price. You'll also be able to buy those shiny controllers separately.

I'm still a fan of the look of my 20th Anniversary console, but the combo of slick silver and the redesigned PS4 Slim's smaller body is getting me keen. [PlayStation]

  amfomy

    Silver almost looks like the 20th Anniversary.
    But for that price, you might as well go Pro.

    0

