Win! X-23's Sunglasses From 'Logan' (And Other Cool Stuff)

Image: Marvel / 20th Century Fox

Logan is coming out on 4K Blu-ray and digital download this week, and to celebrate, we've got one of our most unconventional giveaways yet. Get creative and you'll be in with a chance to win the distinctive sunglasses that Laura, or X-23, wears in the movie!

Here they are:

Image: Gizmodo

Now, these sunnies are made to fit a girl's head, so don't think that you'll be able to wear them when you head out on your next road trip. But if you've got a daughter (who may or not have superpowers), or if you just like collecting movie props, this is really, really cool.

Logan was one of the most pared-back, gritty, emotional and hard-hitting superhero movies we've seen in ages. It looks at a side of Wolverine that we haven't seen before — the washed-up reality of what happens as years roll on and time takes its toll. It's not what we're used to seeing in big-budget Hollywood movies. It was refreshing in its bleakness.

So, with that in mind... in 25 words or less, tell us: What superhero or comic book character would you love to see given the Logan treatment? Read the previous paragraph for an idea of what we mean. Be creative with your answers, too — we want you to be unconventional. Tell us your answers in the comments below.

What can you score? One lucky winner will get a hold of a genuine prop from the set of Logan — the sunglasses that X-23/Laura, played by Dafne Keen, wears in the film. We'll also throw in a couple of Logan shot glasses, a dog tag key-ring (which is also a bottle opener), as well as a Logan t-shirt and notebook to round out the package. And, of course, a copy of Logan on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, regular Blu-ray and digital HD download.

Make sure you enter your correct email address when you're leaving a comment, so we can get in touch with you if you win. Our competition commences at 3:30PM AEST on the 5th of June 2017 and closes at 3:30PM AEST on 7th of June 2017, and we'll contact the winner directly via email to organise delivery of their prize. You can find full T&Cs here.

Own Logan new to Blu-ray & DVD on June 7. Buy it first on Digital HD.

Comments

  • a.x. @ax

    Cyclops.
    Pew pew pew eyeball.
    Thanks for comin all other entries. I got this in the bag!

    0
  • whipflash191 @whipflash191

    I want a dark and gritty hawk eye movie where he actually runs out of arrows. Hawkeye: The Last Arrow XD

    0
  • walkingbass @walkingbass

    A gnarled sequoia has grafted itself onto the side of a bar in country NSW. "I. Was. Groot." It rumbles as it drains another tinnie.

    0
  • trevorwoodarts @trevorwoodarts

    Black Widow. A very stripped back espionage film. Maybe the Waid Red Room arc

    0
  • bordesujay @bordesujay

    Flash - The last run!
    Imagine good Old Flash fighting Reverse Flash in the central city.

    0
  • J Moritz Guest

    Dark and gritty Superior Spiderman movie. Get Toby Maguire back with the original Doctor Octopus from Spiderman 2 implanting his mind in Spidey and taking control.

    0
  • Adrian Said Guest

    I would absolutely love to see Mark Spectre AKA Moon Knight get a Loganesqe style film I think the grittiness of comic could give the feeling of almost a marvel equivalent to a Batman film. Plus the Egyptian themes in the film serves to widen the MCU map even further.

    0
  • Chris Lavallee Guest

    CABLE but not in this timeline set it in the future he came from when Apocalypse is in control!

    0
  • Roy Nightingale Guest

    Bruce Wayne,Arkham Asylum a nurse steps in,Bruce looks up and says I'm Batman the nurse replies,"oh no sweety your not, your insane".

    0
  • r4hscal @r4hscal

    Legit, All New Wolverine. Laura and Gabby! Watching X-23 grown up and dealing with issues of who her "father" was. Next gen!

    0
  • princesspeachy9 @princesspeachy9

    I think watching a gritty, emotional movie about Taskmaster would be awesome. Photographic reflexes which translate into muscle memory would be pretty handy.

    0
  • joel_rainor @joel_rainor

    I want to see Squirrel Girl, Because I want to see a dark and gritty Monkey Joe and Tippy-Toe.

    0
  • j3st3r @j3st3r

    Keep it going with X-23, Dafne Keen did super at the role and I'd pay to see her continue.

    0
  • WinnerWinnerChickenBreakfast Guest

    Bananaman: If you can't work out why, then twenty five words won't be enough to convince you why he should get the Logan movie treatment.

    0
  • posingtunic @posingtunic

    Nightcrawler <3 How he was treated like a demon as a child, joined the circus and why he carved religious symbols into his own skin

    0
  • Neon Jackal @neon_jackal

    Howard the Duck. He's old, and tired of all these hairless apes. Besides, he deserves a good movie to make up for his last one...

    0
  • Ben B Guest

    Superman. A future with no lois, no family, no friends, no hope. All that power and nothing to fight for.

    0
  • cooper1504 @cooper1504

    A myopic old codger Cyclops jealous on a pub crawl as he didn't get his own stand alone franchise, its a road movie with beer

    0
  • steelrattus @steelrattus

    Sabrina the Teenage Witch - Veronica, Sabrina and Betty are exhausted and jaded from keeping Jughead alive after Archie became a mobster and turned on him. Sabrina and Betty head off on a Thelma and Louise/ Vanishing Point Roadtrip to protect poor Juggy.

    0
  • jjaakk @jjaakk

    Before you knew him as SpongeBob Square Pants, he was a bitter and twisted sea cucumber without pants or friends! A Logan story in reverse.

    0
  • targeting compoita @poita

    He-Old-Man!
    Or would he just be Skeletor?

    0

