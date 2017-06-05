Win! X-23's Sunglasses From 'Logan' (And Other Cool Stuff)

Image: Marvel / 20th Century Fox

Logan is coming out on 4K Blu-ray and digital download this week, and to celebrate, we've got one of our most unconventional giveaways yet. Get creative and you'll be in with a chance to win the distinctive sunglasses that Laura, or X-23, wears in the movie!

Here they are:

Image: Gizmodo

Now, these sunnies are made to fit a girl's head, so don't think that you'll be able to wear them when you head out on your next road trip. But if you've got a daughter (who may or not have superpowers), or if you just like collecting movie props, this is really, really cool.

Logan was one of the most pared-back, gritty, emotional and hard-hitting superhero movies we've seen in ages. It looks at a side of Wolverine that we haven't seen before — the washed-up reality of what happens as years roll on and time takes its toll. It's not what we're used to seeing in big-budget Hollywood movies. It was refreshing in its bleakness.

So, with that in mind... in 25 words or less, tell us: What superhero or comic book character would you love to see given the Logan treatment? Read the previous paragraph for an idea of what we mean. Be creative with your answers, too — we want you to be unconventional. Tell us your answers in the comments below.

What can you score? One lucky winner will get a hold of a genuine prop from the set of Logan — the sunglasses that X-23/Laura, played by Dafne Keen, wears in the film. We'll also throw in a couple of Logan shot glasses, a dog tag key-ring (which is also a bottle opener), as well as a Logan t-shirt and notebook to round out the package. And, of course, a copy of Logan on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, regular Blu-ray and digital HD download.

Make sure you enter your correct email address when you're leaving a comment, so we can get in touch with you if you win. Our competition commences at 3:30PM AEST on the 5th of June 2017 and closes at 3:30PM AEST on 7th of June 2017, and we'll contact the winner directly via email to organise delivery of their prize. You can find full T&Cs here.

Own Logan new to Blu-ray & DVD on June 7. Buy it first on Digital HD.

Logan: The Australian Review It’s unfair to compare Logan to past X-films. Logan is a different country. While the X-films, and indeed most superhero films, portray their protagonists at their arsekicking peak, Logan is what happens when time marches on and reality ensues. Bodies break down. Regrets accumulate. Read more