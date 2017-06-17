Please Calm Down: Coconut Oil Is Fine

When Are You Getting NBN? Find Out Here

Deals: Learn How To Build Websites With This Training Bundle

Thermomix Is In A Whole Lot Of Trouble With The ACCC

What The Roads Of Ancient Rome Would Look Like As A Modern Subway Map

Image: Alexandr Trubetskoy

Rome wasn't built in a day... and neither was Alexandr Trubetskoy's recreation of the ancient empire's road network in transit map form. The detailed illustration includes most of the major roads and cities (circa 125 AD), along with a few additions (and subtractions) to make it more appealing to the eye.

A self-confessed "geography and data nerd", Trubetskoy wasn't able to include every road Rome had to offer and had to take a few "liberties" when information wasn't available to fill in the gaps.

Also putting a crimp on things was the fact roads weren't always the preferred way of travel back then, as the creator notes:

...no sane Roman would use only roads where sea travel is available. Sailing was much cheaper and faster — a combination of horse and sailboat would get you from Rome to Byzantium in about 25 days, Rome to Carthage in 4-5 days. Check out ORBIS if you want to play around with a "Google Maps" for Ancient Rome.

If you're a stickler for details, Trubetskoy lists the tweaks he made on his website. Alternatively, if you like the look of the map, you can grab it as a printed poster.

Image: Alexandr Trubetskoy

[Alexandr Trubetskoy, via Colossal]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature fttc nbn

When Are You Getting NBN? Find Out Here

Building the Fibre to the Curb (FTTC) portion of its network has begun, NBN announced today. Alongside the announcement comes the news that some homes and businesses "will have a revised timeline" on when you can connect. Here's how to find out when you'll be getting NBN at your place.
accc au feature thermomix

Thermomix Is In A Whole Lot Of Trouble With The ACCC

The ACCC is taking Thermomix to the Federal Court with accusations the company behind our favourite hot wet rice has been a more than a bit dodgy when it comes to Australian Consumer Law. Allegedly, Thermomix made customers sign non-disclosure agreements - stopping them saying anything bad about Thermomix - before they could get a refund on recalled products that were causing serious injuries. And that's not all.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles