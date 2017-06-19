What 'Logan' Did, That No Other Comic Book Movie Ever Has

Video: Logan was a beautiful, brilliant, heart-wrenching film that sucker-punched us in the feels like no other X-Men film ever has. If you don't agree, that's fine. it's okay to be wrong.

Get the tissues ready, because our favourite Mikey Neumann has broken down in spectacular fashion the sheer artistry of Wolverine's farewell.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers, go watch the movie already, spoilers.

Now if you loved this video as much as I do, you can help support Mikey, a former Gearbox Games writer, make these as a full time job.