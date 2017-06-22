Watch The BBC News At 10 Have A Complete Meltdown

The Simple Little Device Making Buses Safer

This is like something out of Anchorman.

Only it's real. Very real.

On the BBC News At 10 last night in the UK the show started and viewers watch the above. The Breaking News logo played a huge amount of times, cameras zoomed in and out randomly and Huw Edwards, the news anchor pretty much had to sit there looking busy for about 10 minutes.

Consumate pro.

Amazingly (awesomely) the BBC actually covered this screw up as news, interviewing Edwards about the experience.

"There was so much going on in the gallery that no-one bothered to tell me that I was actually on air," Edwards told the BBC.

"That was a bit of information I could have done with.

"But I had a sense I was, so I tried to behave myself."

This is a surrealist work of art.

