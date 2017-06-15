Deals: Learn How To Build iOS Apps With This Training Bundle

Sea Of Thieves Makes Me Want To Be A Pirate

Channel 10 Is Going Into Voluntary Administration

Deals: Learn To Use Microsoft Office Properly For 90% Off

Watch A Porsche 919 Hybrid Lap Le Mans In 360 Degrees

Video: Le Mans is this weekend. Get yourself hyped by watching this hotlap, done at full power and high speed, in Porsche's latest 919 Hybrid.

There's not much that needs to be said, really; Porsche team driver Marc Lieb pushes the 919 to north of 200mph over the 13.6km Circuit de la Sarthe, and it's every bit as awesome and immersive in 360 as you'd expect.

Porsche's video has racked up a couple of thousand views so far — and I can understand why. [YouTube]

Comments

  • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

    What a horrible view. Do people really like this 360 degree stuff ?

    -1
    • namarrgon @namarrgon

      It's an entirely different experience watching it through a VR headset, or even with basic phone-VR - far better than panning around on a web page. The difference is, with a much wider field of view, the feeling of actually "being there", in the car as it drives the lap, can be quite strong. It's hard to appreciate that without trying it yourself.

      You just don't get that feeling at all from a web page, because the field of view is only 10-30 degrees and your peripheral vision is filled with non-moving, real-world stuff. Your brain is very clear on where you are and what you're doing. But in VR, with 90+ degrees FoV, no peripheral clutter, and the ability to seamlessly look over your shoulder, your brain gets a whole lot more signals saying it really is lapping Le Mans in a 919.

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

e3 e3-2017 microsoft nintendo sony video-feature

Someone Please Tell Microsoft Why People Buy Gaming Consoles

Even though E3 has only just gotten underway, most of the biggest companies have already made their biggest announcements, and amazingly, Microsoft's offering already feels like a miss. I say "amazingly" because Microsoft was the only company to debut major hardware at the show.
au channel-10 feature ten-network

Channel 10 Is Going Into Voluntary Administration

The parent company of the Channel 10 TV network is going into voluntary administration. The move means one of Australia's major commercial TV broadcasters is on life support -- but it's a move that may end up dragging it into the digital age and provide competition against streaming-only services like Netflix.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles