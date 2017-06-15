Watch A Porsche 919 Hybrid Lap Le Mans In 360 Degrees

Video: Le Mans is this weekend. Get yourself hyped by watching this hotlap, done at full power and high speed, in Porsche's latest 919 Hybrid.
There's not much that needs to be said, really; Porsche team driver Marc Lieb pushes the 919 to north of 200mph over the 13.6km Circuit de la Sarthe, and it's every bit as awesome and immersive in 360 as you'd expect.
Porsche's video has racked up a couple of thousand views so far — and I can understand why. [YouTube]
What a horrible view. Do people really like this 360 degree stuff ?
It's an entirely different experience watching it through a VR headset, or even with basic phone-VR - far better than panning around on a web page. The difference is, with a much wider field of view, the feeling of actually "being there", in the car as it drives the lap, can be quite strong. It's hard to appreciate that without trying it yourself.
You just don't get that feeling at all from a web page, because the field of view is only 10-30 degrees and your peripheral vision is filled with non-moving, real-world stuff. Your brain is very clear on where you are and what you're doing. But in VR, with 90+ degrees FoV, no peripheral clutter, and the ability to seamlessly look over your shoulder, your brain gets a whole lot more signals saying it really is lapping Le Mans in a 919.