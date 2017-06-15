Watch A Porsche 919 Hybrid Lap Le Mans In 360 Degrees

Video: Le Mans is this weekend. Get yourself hyped by watching this hotlap, done at full power and high speed, in Porsche's latest 919 Hybrid.

There's not much that needs to be said, really; Porsche team driver Marc Lieb pushes the 919 to north of 200mph over the 13.6km Circuit de la Sarthe, and it's every bit as awesome and immersive in 360 as you'd expect.

Porsche's video has racked up a couple of thousand views so far — and I can understand why. [YouTube]