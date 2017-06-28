'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' Prompts Reminder To Be Respectful Of Culture

Epson's Moverio BT-300 Smartglasses: Fly Drones, Train Pharmacists And Check Your Emails

Image: Sony

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is set in India, and Hindu religion and culture - including temples and deities - is set to play a big role in the game's story.

The President of Universal Society of Hinduism has come out to say while there is no reason to expect any problems in this game in particular, sensitivity towards faith traditions and careful handling of Hindu concepts and terminology in video games is important.

The depiction of Hindu deities, temples, traditions and concepts with respect and accuracy is what's being urged.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed said he hoped that the final product of this game would showcase the Hinduism concepts, traditions, objects and deities authentically - matching their characterisation as portrayed in ancient Hindu scriptures, instead of giving its own fantasised or re-imagined version.

Zed said Hindus wholeheartedly welcomed entertainment industry to immerse in Hinduism, as long as it is taken seriously and respectfully.

"Refashioning of Hinduism scriptures, symbols, traditions, concepts and deities for mercantile greed is likely to hurt the sentiments of devotees," Zed said, "and misrepresentation creates confusion among non-Hindus about Hinduism. Insensitive handling of faith traditions sometimes results in pillaging serious spiritual doctrines and revered symbols."

Zed further said that Hindus were for free speech "as much as anybody else - if not more". But that faith was something sacred and game developers should be careful while handling the subject.

"These games are a powerful medium which leave lasting impact," Zed added.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is due for release on August 23.

  • gunnermcdagget @gunnermcdagget

    Good on Zed. Didn't blast the game or demand action, just asked the developers to kindly be respectful to the faith.

    0
  • tron @tron

    Yes, just like the fair and balanced portrayal that Christians can expect from Far Cry.

    0
  • attila Guest

    "Zed further said that Hindus were for free speech "as much as anybody else - if not more". But that faith was something sacred and game developers should be careful while handling the subject."

    They can choose to be careful if they like, or they can choose to be insensitive and profane - and consumers can choose whether to buy the resulting game. That's how free speech (should) works.

    0

