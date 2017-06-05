Uh, 'Sharknado 5: Global Swarming' Sounds Bonkers

Image: Supplied

As if Sharknado wasn't weird enough, the fifth film in the franchise features Fabio as the Pope, Tony Hawk as a weapons operative strategist, a Game of Thrones White Walker as a scientist called Dr. Wobbegon and Karl Stefanovic, because of course it does.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming comes with the groan-worthy tagline of "Make America Bait Again!" thanks to the internet. SyFy asked Facebook fans for their input on this movie, and this is what you get, SyFy.

Plot? Plot.

The mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid) when their young son gets trapped in a traveling 'nado and transported all over the world. From London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome, Amsterdam and beyond, our globetrotting heroes will seek assistance from a highly-skilled squad of royals, scholars and Olympians, enlisting famous faces from news, entertainment, and sports in their most epic battle yet.

Is it wrong of me to be stupidly excited for this?

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming will air on SyFy in Australia on August 7 at 2pm.