This Week In Games

After the inevitable lull in releases that follows every E3, this week is back with a bang. There's not a great deal of flagship releases, although Breath of the Wild is getting its first DLC, Arizona Sunshine makes its way over to PSVR, America's Army is coming to the PS4 and there's a new Danganronpa game. And the PS4 is finally getting Elite Dangerous, too.

But I can't shake the feeling that I'm forgetting something. Why, of course. Crash Bandicoot is out this week.

Micro Machines: World Series (PC, PS4, XBO)

What is it? The top-down arcade racer on pool tables, toilet seats, kitchen benches and other household equipment returns.

Should you care? Yes, but I'm almost convinced this won't come close to being as fast or furious as Micro Machines 2. But hey, fingers crossed that I'm wrong. A proper Micro Machines in 2017 would be amazing.

The Golf Club 2 (PC, PS4, XBO)

What is it? High res golf bro.

Should you care? In all seriousness, if you grew up playing the Links LS games or if you were let down by EA's Rory McIlroy game, this looks much better. If you're after the cartoon, Korean MMO-style of golf, Everybody's Golf is what you're after.

Tokyo Xanadu EX+ (PC, PS4, Vita)

What is it? An action JRPG where Tokyo is destroyed by a massive earthquake sparked by the shadow world known as Eclipse.

Should you care? Xanadu EX+ is the version PC and PS4 players will get; Vita owners will get the regular Tokyo Xanadu. The former is basically the original game with a better frame rate and some improved textures, with facial features and shadows better in some spots. It's not a massive graphical overhaul, though.

Arizona Sunshine (PSVR)

What is it? A first-person zombie VR shooter with an environment you can teleport around.

Should you care? It's one of the higher praised VR FPS games, but a large part of the fun is dependent on gun accuracy. Not sure how that'll work on PSVR where the tracking isn't as accurate.

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls (PC, PS4)

What is it? A third-person adventure and visual novel set between the events of the first two Danganronpa games.

Should you care? Ultra Despair Girls has some third-person shooter sequences, which is a pretty big red flag. Danganronpa was a top murder mystery novel. It's not a game that's built for shooting mechanics, although if you're a fan of the series you might have to play this anyway.

Elite Dangerous (PS4)

What is it? The Elite successor comes to the PS4.

Should you care? I haven't tried this on a PS4, but the controls for Xbox pads - even on PC - were really good. I'd expect this to play quite well, if it's optimised nicely.

Valkyria Revolution (PS4, Vita, XBO)

What is it? A hybrid RTS and tactical strategy game set in an alternative Valkyria universe, where five friends try to survive being plunged into a massive war.

Should you care? Not day one. Wait for patches or, alternatively, the better PC version.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4)

What is it? The Crash Bandicoot games, remastered.

Should you care? That seems like a silly question. In all seriousness, Crash looks like a very top-quality remaster.

AereA (PS4, XBO)

What is it? A colourful isometric action RPG with some unusual characters.

Should you care? There's a lute mage. And a guy who uses two trumpets as guns. This is like Baby's First Diablo.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection (PS4)

What is it? A re-release of Diablo 3 with the Reaper of Souls expansion, the Rise of the Necromancer DLC, and all of the armour and class sets that have released since then.

Should you care? Diablo 3 plays great on consoles - but Reaper of Souls has been out for years. That said, this is good for PS4 gamers who missed out and won't be getting Path of Exile for a little while.

GoNNER (Switch)

What is it? A procedurally generated 2D platformer with roguelike elements and a very, very unusual aesthetic.

Should you care? This will tell you very quickly.

Atari Flashback Classics Volume 1/2 (XBO)

What is it? The XBO release of classic Atari games, including Haunted House, Missile Command and so on.

Should you care? It's Rare Replay for Atari games. If you didn't grow up with these, the replayability is going to be super limited.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (PS4)

What is it? Remember how you could only get Modern Warfare Remastered if you bought Infinite Warfare? Well, now you don't need Infinite Warfare.

Should you care? Not if you play on anything that isn't a PS4.

America's Army: Proving Grounds (PS4)

What is it? The American Army tries to recruit people with their ArmA-esque game, but this time on PS4.

Should you care? Nah.

Are you picking up anything new this week, or still pouring over the Steam sales?