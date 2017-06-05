There's A Minecraft Festival Coming To Sydney Opera House

Image: Supplied

"Minecraft at the Sydney Opera House" is an epic two day festival, and host to Australia's first Minecraft competition.

Held in the Concert Hall on July 2 and 3, the event brings to life one of the best-selling video games of all time, its 120 million-plus players captivated by a world of limitless exploration and creative possibilities. Described by organisers as "a true choose-your-own-adventure experience" the festival will be unbeatable school holidays entertainment for children, families, and Minecraft devotees of all ages.

"The Sydney Opera House is about creativity in all its forms. We encourage makers, builders and artists of all kinds," Sydney Opera House Senior Producer for Children, Families and Creative Learning, Jamie Dawson, said. "This event is about bringing Minecrafters together to share ideas, challenge each other and to meet the creators of one of the world's most popular games. And where better to do it than the Opera House."

The Opera House's grand Concert Hall and Northern Foyers will be transformed into a Minecraft extravaganza spanning three sessions over two days. Attendees can come and go between the main competition on stage and the activities in the foyer.

Minecraft at the Sydney Opera House is designed for everyone: from dedicated players of all ages (who can compete to win an Xbox One), to parents and educators who can understand and unpack how the game can be applied in an educational setting - and even younger gamers who can meet (and challenge) new friends.

Alongside the competitions, Lead Creative Designer of Minecraft, Jens Bergensten, will participate in the interactive sessions. Lydia Winters, Brand Director of Mojang, the studio behind Minecraft, will share her Minecraft tricks and tips and answer fans' questions.

