The Shiny New Astro A10 Gaming Headset Is Actually Affordable

Image: Astro

I'll admit to being a huge fan of Astro headsets. They are consistently comfortable, sound incredible and are always great quality. The one thing they aren't is cheap.

The A10's are the first in a new line of gaming headsets with a more affordable price tag than we've previously seen from Astro.

The A10 is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation4, handheld and mobile devices, and fits over all current VR headsets.

Astro says it's got the same great quality of its pricier siblings, a durable and adjustable headband, memory foam ear-cushions, Astro Audio "tuned for gaming" and an omnidirectional mic.

You can pick one up now for $99.95.