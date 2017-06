It's well documented that NSW's Police Force Facebook page is a place for dank memes and pithy takedowns.

But this time they've gone too far.

It started with this brutal blow, masked as a way to alert people to a new initiative alerting people to the dangers of ransomware.

But let's be real, it was just a way to rip the absolute piss.

Of course, things escalated.

Welcome to 2017, where even the police force is staffed by shitposting memelords.