Richard Hammond Crashes A $3.5M Electric Car, Escapes Serious Injury

Image: Supplied

"Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash after completing the Hemburg Hill Climb in Switzerland in a Rimac Concept One, an electric super car built in Croatia, during filming for The Grand Tour Season 2 on Amazon Prime, but very, fortunately, suffered no serious injury," a spokesperson for The Grand Tour just told Gizmodo.

Image: Supplied

"Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames. He was flown by Air Ambulance to hospital in St Gallen to be checked over revealing a fracture to his knee," the spokeperson confirmed.

"Nobody else was in the car or involved in the accident, and we'd like to thank the paramedics on site for their swift response. The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated."

The crash occurred on the 11 July.

Comments

  @poita

    When is he going to realise he just can't drive so good?

    0
  @poita

    super car built in Croatia
    Doesn't inspire confidence.

    3
  zak

    Richard Hammond was driving but "the cause of the crash is unknown"? I know where I'd be pointing my big blamey finger.

    0
  Almost Guest

    What's in this electric car that caused it to burst into flames from an accident?

    0
    backfromthedead

      A huge battery. You do realise that they burst into flames when punctured. I don't know if that's the real reason but it's a part that does go up in flames.

      1
    hdoi Guest

      If it had lithium type batteries, those would be pretty explosive

      1
  StephenF Guest

    It's super he's ok!

    Looking at the video, the tyres looked like they had poor grip. He was going too fast for that corner, and the tyres left marks but it would be good to know if they (the tyres that were fitted) were top end or not. Only my opinion :)

    0

