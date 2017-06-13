Richard Hammond Crashes A $3.5M Electric Car, Escapes Serious Injury

Image: Supplied

"Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash after completing the Hemburg Hill Climb in Switzerland in a Rimac Concept One, an electric super car built in Croatia, during filming for The Grand Tour Season 2 on Amazon Prime, but very, fortunately, suffered no serious injury," a spokesperson for The Grand Tour just told Gizmodo.

Image: Supplied

"Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames. He was flown by Air Ambulance to hospital in St Gallen to be checked over revealing a fracture to his knee," the spokeperson confirmed.

"Nobody else was in the car or involved in the accident, and we'd like to thank the paramedics on site for their swift response. The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated."

The crash occurred on the 11 July.