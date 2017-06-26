The Circle Is A Creepy Book, And It's Going To Be An Even Creepier Movie

How One Man Overcame Blindness And Started An Audiobook Show For New Sci-Fi And Fantasy

The Circle is author Dave Eggers' look at a company that combines all the most amazing parts of Apple, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Periscope, Snapchat, WhatsApp and all of a million other Silicon Valley darlings into one glittering conglomerate, a shining beacon of technology and interconnectedness. Amazing, and unsettling.

If you're looking for a great precis of what The Circle actually is — both in written and in cinematic form — as well as a bit of quiet consideration about what that might mean for our interactions online and in the real world in 2017 and beyond, DigitalNinja's video above should get you up to speed. It's essentially spoiler free, too, so you can watch without ruining the book's ending for yourself.

The Circle is out in Australia on 13 July, although you can certainly read the book any time before then as well. [YouTube]

