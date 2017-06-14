Telstra Is Cutting 1400 Jobs

Channel 10 Is Going Into Voluntary Administration

Image: iStock

As per The Age, Telstra is set to cut 1400 throughout the entire business.

Telstra chief executive Andrew Penn is apparently set to announce the cuts in the afternoon.

More to come.

Comments

  • 0xffff @0xffff

    Hopefully that's the call center where English is the second (third?) language.

    1
  • Dirtyshadow Guest

    This is going to hurt the government and our Prime Minister, a former communications minister.

    Let the Spin begin... and whatever claims of reducing numbers in response to NBN, would mean government is hiring more at NBN but given their budget blow outs on unnecessary flight and coffee machines. This will be fun to watch as a spectator, excruciating to watch as a customer. Remember this is after a year of how many mobile network failures with customer complaints at its highest.

    0

