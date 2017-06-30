Stan Just Got More Expensive

Image: Gizmodo

Hot on the heels of Netflix, homegrown streaming service Stan has raised its prices. The Standard plan that the service launched with has become $2 more expensive, and a new barebones Basic pack has been introduced at the original $10 price point.

Since its launch on Australia Day two years ago, Stan has always had a $10 plan tier, and recently added a $15 Premium tier that includes 4K streaming. But just a few days after Netflix raised its prices, Stan has followed suit.

As part of the re-jig, Stan has introduced a Basic pack at its old $10 price point. The $10 monthly Basic tier really is basic — there's no Ultra HD or even HD streaming available, and only a single show can be watched at any one time in standard definition and a single device registered for downloads.

The $12 plan replaces the old $10 Standard tier, with three simultaneous screens for viewing and three phones able to be registered for downloads. It includes HD streaming, but for 4K you'll have to pay $15 per month — which also gets you another simultaneous screen and another phone download registration.

Stan tested these price increases for a few hours a month ago, but it appears the change is now permanent. We've asked Stan whether the new Standard plan pricing will affect all customers, or only new sign-ups, and we'll update this story if we hear back.

Image: Gizmodo

Disclosure: Stan is a 50/50 joint venture between Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media. Allure Media, the company which publishes Gizmodo Australia, is also owned by Fairfax.

Stan Is Now Streaming In 4K Australia's own home-grown Netflix competitor Stan has a shiny new feather in its cap. A new Premium plan tier at $15 per month is Stan's foray into 4K video, with the entirety of Breaking Bad and new series like Wolf Creek available in crispy crispy Ultra HD the first to come in a continually expanding catalogue. Read more

Australia, Your Netflix Just Got More Expensive The price of a Netflix subscription in Australia is getting more expensive, as of today. New sign-ups will have to pay the higher price immediately, while existing accounts have a month's notice. Here's how much you'll pay from July onward. Read more