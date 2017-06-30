Deals: Learn To Use Python For 90% Off

Twin Peaks Is The Most David Lynch Thing Ever, And We Are Damn Lucky To Have It

Four Weird Helicopters Are Flying Over Sydney Right Now

Uber Australia Under Investigation For Alleged Dodgy Driver Conditions

Stan Just Got More Expensive

Image: Gizmodo

Hot on the heels of Netflix, homegrown streaming service Stan has raised its prices. The Standard plan that the service launched with has become $2 more expensive, and a new barebones Basic pack has been introduced at the original $10 price point.

Since its launch on Australia Day two years ago, Stan has always had a $10 plan tier, and recently added a $15 Premium tier that includes 4K streaming. But just a few days after Netflix raised its prices, Stan has followed suit.

As part of the re-jig, Stan has introduced a Basic pack at its old $10 price point. The $10 monthly Basic tier really is basic — there's no Ultra HD or even HD streaming available, and only a single show can be watched at any one time in standard definition and a single device registered for downloads.

The $12 plan replaces the old $10 Standard tier, with three simultaneous screens for viewing and three phones able to be registered for downloads. It includes HD streaming, but for 4K you'll have to pay $15 per month — which also gets you another simultaneous screen and another phone download registration.

Stan tested these price increases for a few hours a month ago, but it appears the change is now permanent. We've asked Stan whether the new Standard plan pricing will affect all customers, or only new sign-ups, and we'll update this story if we hear back.

Image: Gizmodo

Disclosure: Stan is a 50/50 joint venture between Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media. Allure Media, the company which publishes Gizmodo Australia, is also owned by Fairfax.

Stan Is Now Streaming In 4K

Australia's own home-grown Netflix competitor Stan has a shiny new feather in its cap. A new Premium plan tier at $15 per month is Stan's foray into 4K video, with the entirety of Breaking Bad and new series like Wolf Creek available in crispy crispy Ultra HD the first to come in a continually expanding catalogue.

Read more

Australia, Your Netflix Just Got More Expensive

The price of a Netflix subscription in Australia is getting more expensive, as of today. New sign-ups will have to pay the higher price immediately, while existing accounts have a month's notice. Here's how much you'll pay from July onward.

Read more

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

  • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

    Well, well, well... I am not surprised that they're engaging in a little "But Netflix put their prices up, so we should too..." tomfoolery.

    0
  • soldant @soldant

    Netflix raised prices due to GST. Stan raised prices due to...?

    0
    • truthfulnerd @truthfulnerd

      Because they could. Why not too? Netflix can get away with it, so will Stan. I'm saying that, I got rid of Stan a few weeks back. I hardly watch Netflix as it is, so adding Stan to that proved irrelevent.

      0
      • soldant @soldant

        Yeah that's the obvious answer but Netflix tried to justify their rise by GST. Stan lacks that excuse and is apparently just doing it because they can. Might cancel my subscription now - its full of shite lately.

        0
    • WiseHacker @wisehacker

      Netflix is the main competition. Netflix adjusts its prices and Stan see it no longer needs to be that low so they raise their prices.

      Basic business.

      0
      • soldant @soldant

        I get that, but this ultimately hinges on Stan's content being different enough to keep people subscribed. I don't see Stan having the same sort of influence that Netflix wields, particularly when Stan seems weighted towards Australian content that few people seem to care about, with a few exclusives.

        Last edited 30/06/17 11:12 pm
        0
    • That_Dan_Guy @that_dan_person

      Stan can not keep up the $10 HD plan. They have to charge more to help fund costs, content and original content.

      0
  • fenix @fenix

    Welcome to Sydney starter pack:

    Median House Price: 1,150,000
    Median Income: 80,000
    OLED TV: $6000
    Sweet PC: $2000
    PS4 Pro: $500
    Average lunch: $10-15
    Cup of coffee: $3.5

    Stan and Netflix price hike: $2..... oh HELLLLL NO

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au batteries battery-storage ena energy-storage feature finkel-review grid partner-content renewable-energy renewables solar solar-power

Beyond Batteries: How Energy Storage Can Make Australia's Renewables Reliable

With the price of energy from new wind or solar rapidly dropping below that of traditional fossil fuels, renewable energy seems like a clear way forward. Yet despite massive strides in efficiency and affordability, the nature of renewable resources means you can't generate solar while the sun isn't shining, or wind while the wind isn't blowing. What you can do, however, is store that energy while conditions are good, and save it for a rainy day.
consumer-tech nintendont resellers scalpers super-nintendo-classic

It's Already Clear That The SNES Classic Just Isn't Worth The Trouble

Well, we all saw it coming. Online prices for Nintendo's Super Nintendo Classic Edition are already out of control. Just give up hope now. Life is short.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles