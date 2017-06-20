Spider-Man Homecoming VR Gets A Release Date

When Is 'Not A Backdoor' Just A Backdoor? Australia's Struggle With Encryption

Image: Sony

Want to be Spider-Man? Of course you do.

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (yep, that's a real division of Sony these days) just announced has announced the release date of Spider-Man: Homecoming VR will be 30 June.

It will be free on PlayStation VR, and is based on the upcoming movie.

You'll be able suit up as Spider-Man, hone tyour web-shooting skills, and sling high above New York City in pursuit of the Vulture, Sony says.

