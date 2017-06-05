Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra: Australian Price And Availability

Image: Supplied

It's official: the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra will be a Vodafone exclusive.

Here's all the details on the handset, and how much it will set you back.

We first heard of the XA12 Ultra at MWC 2017, where Sony was really looking to highlight the phone's cameras.

"We're excited to introduce the new Xperia XA1 Ultra in the Australian market, particularly its impressive 16MP front camera and 23mm wide-angle lens to help users capture the perfect spontaneous selfie, or indeed groupie," said John Featherstone, Manager Director of Sony Mobile Communications Oceania.

"We've also amplified the beautiful borderless design, introduced in 2016, with a full HD (1080p) 6-inch screen, and octa-core processors, meaning the viewing experience is crisp and the performance is smooth. The Xperia XA1 Ultra is impressive and a real breakthrough in our mid-range smartphone offering."

Just the specs, please:

Operating System: Android 7.0(Nougat)

Processor Chip: Octa-core 2.3 GHz 64-bit Processor

Internal Memory Capacity: 32GB

External Memory: Micro SD

Expandable Memory Capacity: Up to 256GB

Front-facing camera: 16MP Exmor R, f/2.0, Optical Image Stabiliser, LED Flash

Rear-facing camera: 23MP Exmor RS™, f/2.0, Phase Detection & Laser Autofocus, Geo-tagging, Touch Focus, Face/Smile Detection, Panorama, HDR

Digital Zoom: 5 x Clear Image Zoom

Flash Type: LED

Video Recording: [email protected]

Bluetooth

USB

Wi-Fi

Talk Time: Up to 11 hours

Standby Time: Up to 29 days

2700 mAh Li-Ion battery

USB Cable

SIM Type: Nano SIM

Headphones

Charger

Battery: Built In

2G Network Band: 850/900/1800/1900, 3G Network Band: 850/900/1900/2100, 4G Network Band: 800/850/900/1800/1900/ 2100/2600 LTE Cat 6

Device Data Capability: 4G

Screen Size: 6-inch FHD Screen

Main Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (367 ppi)

Touchscreen

H x W x D: 165 x 79 x 8.1 mm

Weight: 188 grams

You can grab one from Vodafone on a $5 per month on a Vodafone $40 Red plan – that's $45 per month over 24 months, total min cost $1,080. It comes in Mineral Black.