Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra: Australian Price And Availability

It's official: the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra will be a Vodafone exclusive.
Here's all the details on the handset, and how much it will set you back.
We first heard of the XA12 Ultra at MWC 2017, where Sony was really looking to highlight the phone's cameras.
"We're excited to introduce the new Xperia XA1 Ultra in the Australian market, particularly its impressive 16MP front camera and 23mm wide-angle lens to help users capture the perfect spontaneous selfie, or indeed groupie," said John Featherstone, Manager Director of Sony Mobile Communications Oceania.
"We've also amplified the beautiful borderless design, introduced in 2016, with a full HD (1080p) 6-inch screen, and octa-core processors, meaning the viewing experience is crisp and the performance is smooth. The Xperia XA1 Ultra is impressive and a real breakthrough in our mid-range smartphone offering."
Just the specs, please:
- Operating System: Android 7.0(Nougat)
- Processor Chip: Octa-core 2.3 GHz 64-bit Processor
- Internal Memory Capacity: 32GB
- External Memory: Micro SD
- Expandable Memory Capacity: Up to 256GB
- Front-facing camera: 16MP Exmor R, f/2.0, Optical Image Stabiliser, LED Flash
- Rear-facing camera: 23MP Exmor RS™, f/2.0, Phase Detection & Laser Autofocus, Geo-tagging, Touch Focus, Face/Smile Detection, Panorama, HDR
- Digital Zoom: 5 x Clear Image Zoom
- Flash Type: LED
- Video Recording: [email protected]
- Bluetooth
- USB
- Wi-Fi
- Talk Time: Up to 11 hours
- Standby Time: Up to 29 days
- 2700 mAh Li-Ion battery
- USB Cable
- SIM Type: Nano SIM
- Headphones
- Charger
- Battery: Built In
- 2G Network Band: 850/900/1800/1900, 3G Network Band: 850/900/1900/2100, 4G Network Band: 800/850/900/1800/1900/ 2100/2600 LTE Cat 6
- Device Data Capability: 4G
- Screen Size: 6-inch FHD Screen
- Main Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (367 ppi)
- Touchscreen
- H x W x D: 165 x 79 x 8.1 mm
- Weight: 188 grams
You can grab one from Vodafone on a $5 per month on a Vodafone $40 Red plan – that's $45 per month over 24 months, total min cost $1,080. It comes in Mineral Black.
