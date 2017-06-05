Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra: Australian Price And Availability

You Can Now Upgrade Your Mustang Directly Through Ford

It's official: the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra will be a Vodafone exclusive.

Here's all the details on the handset, and how much it will set you back.

We first heard of the XA12 Ultra at MWC 2017, where Sony was really looking to highlight the phone's cameras.

"We're excited to introduce the new Xperia XA1 Ultra in the Australian market, particularly its impressive 16MP front camera and 23mm wide-angle lens to help users capture the perfect spontaneous selfie, or indeed groupie," said John Featherstone, Manager Director of Sony Mobile Communications Oceania.

"We've also amplified the beautiful borderless design, introduced in 2016, with a full HD (1080p) 6-inch screen, and octa-core processors, meaning the viewing experience is crisp and the performance is smooth. The Xperia XA1 Ultra is impressive and a real breakthrough in our mid-range smartphone offering."

Just the specs, please:

  • Operating System: Android 7.0(Nougat)
  • Processor Chip: Octa-core 2.3 GHz 64-bit Processor
  • Internal Memory Capacity: 32GB
  • External Memory: Micro SD
  • Expandable Memory Capacity: Up to 256GB
  • Front-facing camera: 16MP Exmor R, f/2.0, Optical Image Stabiliser, LED Flash
  • Rear-facing camera: 23MP Exmor RS™, f/2.0, Phase Detection & Laser Autofocus, Geo-tagging, Touch Focus, Face/Smile Detection, Panorama, HDR
  • Digital Zoom: 5 x Clear Image Zoom
  • Flash Type: LED
  • Video Recording: [email protected]
  • Bluetooth
  • USB
  • Wi-Fi
  • Talk Time: Up to 11 hours
  • Standby Time: Up to 29 days
  • 2700 mAh Li-Ion battery
  • USB Cable
  • SIM Type: Nano SIM
  • Headphones
  • Charger
  • Battery: Built In
  • 2G Network Band: 850/900/1800/1900, 3G Network Band: 850/900/1900/2100, 4G Network Band: 800/850/900/1800/1900/ 2100/2600 LTE Cat 6
  • Device Data Capability: 4G
  • Screen Size: 6-inch FHD Screen
  • Main Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (367 ppi)
  • Touchscreen
  • H x W x D: 165 x 79 x 8.1 mm
  • Weight: 188 grams

You can grab one from Vodafone on a $5 per month on a Vodafone $40 Red plan – that's $45 per month over 24 months, total min cost $1,080. It comes in Mineral Black.

  • lee978 @978lee

    you had me up to "2700 mAh Li-Ion battery"
    nah!

    3
  • darkhorse00 @darkhorse00

    Always interested in phones with really good cameras, but to echo lee978 there are a few specs that let the side down vs the Google Pixel/Pixel XL

    - Android (7.0 vs 7.1.2)
    - Battery (2700 vs 2770/3450 mAh)
    - Storage (32/64 vs 32/128) [yes, I know it takes an SD card, but who wants to mess around with those these days]

    The small battery is the real killer though, the other stuff I could probably live with...

    0
    • skrybe @skrybe

      I'd much prefer SD Card since I got a 256GB one for free thanks to the Note7 debacle. It's perfect for chucking a heap of music on and a bunch of videos if you're traveling and want to watch something.

      Bit disappointed with Sony on a few fronts. They announce devices then we wait months before they're actually available. By which time you can get something better/cheaper. And when it is finally available it's a telco exclusive. UGH! Locking it with one telco means there is no market competition driving prices.

      Also when we're talking about a 6" display maybe it's time to consider going to a higher res. I know they argue that the size is fine and it helps with battery life, but having compared the higher res on Note7 and S8+ with my Xperia (1920x1080) the extra pixels are definitely worth it.

      Just to expand on the stats since it doesn't mention it, the processor is;
      Chipset Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20
      CPU Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)
      GPU Mali-T880MP2

      Not terrible but not the best either.

      I couldn't find anywhere what sort of ingress rating it has so I assume it's not water resistant. That's another big turn off.

      0
      • nizmo_man @nizmo_man

        Sony is a disappointment these days, I'd look elsewhere (I bought Xperia Z2, Z3, Z5).

        0

