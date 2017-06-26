Robot Butlers Deliver Toothpaste And We're Living In The Goddamn Future

I've stayed in a lot of hotels, but I've never stayed in this hotel. And I need to.
OH MY GOD. I HAVE NO WORDS. MY HOTEL JUST SENT A ROBOT TO MY ROOM TO DELIVER SOME TOOTHPASTE! 😂😂😂 I love @spg hotels. #spglife pic.twitter.com/Bf6OcWtqv8
— Max Prosperi (@flyoverflyer) June 24, 2017
Max Prosperi, a blogger at frequent flyer site Travel Update, was staying at the Element Hotel Doral in Miami, and forgot his toothpaste. The toothpaste was delivered by Botlr, a robot butler zipping around a few Aloft Hotels properties in the US.
Apparently a few SPG hotels feature Botlr, and the service was apparently exemplary. No tipping, for one, which makes me as a frequent Aussie tourist feel a hell of a lot more comfortable.
