Robot Butlers Deliver Toothpaste And We're Living In The Goddamn Future

I've stayed in a lot of hotels, but I've never stayed in this hotel. And I need to.

Max Prosperi, a blogger at frequent flyer site Travel Update, was staying at the Element Hotel Doral in Miami, and forgot his toothpaste. The toothpaste was delivered by Botlr, a robot butler zipping around a few Aloft Hotels properties in the US.

Apparently a few SPG hotels feature Botlr, and the service was apparently exemplary. No tipping, for one, which makes me as a frequent Aussie tourist feel a hell of a lot more comfortable.

