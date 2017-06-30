Rick And Morty Season 3 Airs July 31

Deals: Learn To Use Python For 90% Off

Image: Adult Swim

FINALLY. If you've been waiting for the third season of Rick and Morty, you won't have to wait much longer. A month longer, to be precise.

Adult Swim announced on Facebook today that the third season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's manic animated comedy series will air on July 30 in the US, meaning Australians will be able to get their hands on it from July 31.

The announcement was paired with a new trailer, which you can enjoy below.

Cannot. Wait.

Comments

  • nope @masterc82

    Where can we watch it legally in AU?

    1
    • Si @si

      the other seasons aired on the Comedy Channel on Foxtel, I'm assuming this will be the same

      0

